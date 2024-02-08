Crumbl Offers Limited-Edition Big Game Cookies For Football Fans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Get Ready for the Big Game with Crumbl

- Amy Eldredge, Vice President of Menu at CrumblLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the anticipation builds for the highly-awaited Big Game on Sunday, February 11th, Crumbl is set to release its exclusive Big Game Cookies. These limited-edition cookies are available only from Thursday, February 8th, through Saturday, February 10th.At the heart of this exclusive offering are Crumbl's two star players: Team Red & Black and Team Red & Gold. Each cookie has a unique flavor profile and texture, making them the ultimate companions for football enthusiasts and sweet-toothed fans alike.Team Red & Black:A dark chocolate cookie rolled in cookies & cream crumbs, topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting, then dusted with cookies & cream crumbs.Team Red & Gold:An original cookie rolled in golden cookies & cream crumbs, topped with red and white swirled cream cheese frosting, then dusted with vanilla cookies & cream crumbs.Every Big Game party deserves a little Crumbl treat, no matter which team fans are cheering on; Crumbl's cookies are designed to create and share memorable moments with friends and family. Crumbl's Big Game Cookies are versatile enough to elevate any gathering, from creating a team-inspired dessert bar to pairing the cookies with a favorite beverage during halftime."Crumbl is excited to present our exclusive Team Red & Black and Team Red & Gold cookies, specially designed for the Big Game weekend. These cookies embody the spirit of the game with their unique flavors and visually striking presentations, adding an extra layer of delight to shared moments," said Amy Eldredge, Vice President of Menu at Crumbl.For those hosting larger parties for the Big Game, Crumbl offers catering. Orders can be placed between February 5th and 10th, providing flexibility for customers to choose the perfect time for their Big Game celebrations. The delivery or pick-up of catering orders must be scheduled between February 8th and 10th.Crumbl urges fans to order between February 8th and 10th for the Big Game weekend enjoyment, as stores will be closed on Sunday, February 11th.

