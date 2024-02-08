New Author Gives Voice To Silent Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now Available on Amazon

New book, "Love is a Space" now available

- MaryAnn WelchSARATOGA, CALIFORNA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MaryAnn Welch , in her early 80's, has authored a book called "Love is a Space ". Born during the Silent Generation (1925-1945), Welch was reared during the upheaval of war and economic depression. The Silent Generation, often described as unadventurous, cautious, and indifferent, surprisingly rendered MaryAnn Welch to defy such stereotypes. Her extraordinary perspective is further clarified by a lifetime of struggle, including her successful battle against cancer.Welch said,“I promised God I would get this book about love out to the world before I die.” Her lifelong belief is that love is the most important key to life, is amplified through simple yet profound prose. The simplicity in style of her writing provides readers of all ages an appreciation and understanding of the true meaning of love. Each page of the book guides readers to take their time, reflect on the message, and ultimately contemplate their path of love. The book's ending offers the peak of reflection and contains room for notes. These spaces present an opportunity to record one's love notes and are also beautifully designed to be a cherished gift or a keepsake to hand down to children and grandchildren and all loved ones.Real happiness, she says, comes from the good relationships we have while enjoying time with others. She comes from a generation without reliance on TV, computers, or cell phones. Welch wants her book to be available globally so that all age groups can access and experience how love can be truly given from one's heart and mind.Through the words of MaryAnn Welch, readers are invited to look into the depths of their hearts and discover the infinite space of love within. This book serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of love, enhance their relationships, and cultivate a greater sense of fulfillment and happiness in their lives.Welch hopes that "Love is a Space" will help us all learn and internalize that to love is to feel and perform actions that show others that they are cared about and valued. Irrespective of race, gender, or life's pathways, everyone needs love. "Love is a Space" is now available on Amazon, in Kindle as an eBook, and paperback.

Tricia Greenwood

Indie Arts Network

...

Love is a Space