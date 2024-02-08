Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 33 Cents Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 33 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 20, 2024.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 407 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company

(NYSE: TKR ;

designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward.

Timken posted

$4.8 billion

in sales in 2023 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries. Timken has been recognized among

America's Most Responsible Companies

and America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, the

World's Most Ethical Companies®

by Ethisphere,

America's Most Innovative Companies

by Fortune and America's

Best Large Employers

by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

