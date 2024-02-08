Smokey Bones Unleashes New Bones Club Loyalty Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plus, enjoy new Love & Lent menu selections

Plantation, Fla., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meaty deals on your favorite meals! Smokey Bones , owned by FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. is excited to unveil its new and improved Bones Club loyalty program. The revamped program offers guests an instant reward upon joining, exclusive ongoing deals and offers, the opportunity to earn valuable points to be redeemed towards future purchases, and special surprise and delight features.

Guests can join the smokin' hot new Bones Club and ignite their rewards by visiting . Sign up and score an instant $5 reward and 50 Bones Club points to use on a future visit. Earn five points for every dollar spent and redeem for your favorite food items, as well as get access to exclusive features, including drink specials, limited time offers (LTOs), birthday treats, and other promos reserved just for Bones Club members.

“In a time where guests are placing increasing value on exceptional experiences, we're thrilled to introduce our refreshed Bones Club. The enhanced program is customizable and better in tune with our guests' desires, allowing it to work harder for them – and thereby inspire true loyalty,” said Cole Robillard , Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones.“The Bones Club is our way of recognizing our most engaged and important guests, providing exclusive offers and privileges designed to resonate with meat lovers and eating out enthusiasts alike, thus amplifying the impact of every dollar they spend at our restaurants.”

Current Bones Club members will experience a seamless and automatic update to their program with no action for any additional steps.

Smokey Bones will also be launching delectable menu additions just in time to kick off your Bones Club earnings! Explore a new seasonal menu, curated for the month of Love and the Lenten season, including:



BBQ Shrimp Appetizer – New Orleans-inspired BBQ Shrimp in Cajun butter, topped with green onions and served with garlic bread to mop up all the delicious sauce for $10.99.

Shrimp & Grits – Ten fire-grilled shrimp over creamy cheddar cheese grits with mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions, and parsley, and topped with a spiced butter sauce for $19.99.

Fire-Grilled Salmon – A fire-grilled salmon filet seasoned to perfection with a citrus butter sauce and served with a choice of two regular sides starting at $21.99. 16-oz Bone-In NY Strip – Perfectly seasoned Bone-In NY Strip grilled to your liking and served with a choice of two regular sides for $27.99. Available as Surf & Turf with a grilled shrimp add-on for only +$6.

Smokey Bones is also featuring a special $5 cocktail, the Dirty Shirley, which takes a grown-up spin on a childhood classic. Kick up your favorite blend of Sprite and grenadine with Three Olives Vodka.

These items will be available at all locations while supplies last for dine-in, call-in, or online orders. Guests can indulge in this exceptional offer until April 29, 2024, or while supplies last.

For more information, visit .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit .

About Smokey Bones

The 'Masters of Meat,' Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.



For additional information and a list of locations, please visit . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

