S&W Seed Company To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 14, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference call to be conducted on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00AM ET
LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW ) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.
Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or .
A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1634446.
A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or for 30 days.
About S&W Seed Company
Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit .
|
Company Contact:
|
Investor Contact:
|
Mark Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer
|
Robert Blum
|
S&W Seed Company
|
Lytham Partners, LLC
|
Phone: (720) 593-3570
|
Phone: (602) 889-9700
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
SOURCE S&W Seed Company
MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107830484
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.