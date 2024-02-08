S&W Seed Company To Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 14, 2024

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW ) will report financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 am ET (8:00am PT) to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or .

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1634446.

A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global multi-crop, middle-market agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of sorghum, forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa and sorghum seeds with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W also has a commercial presence in pasture and sunflower seeds, and through a partnership, is focused on sustainable biofuel feedstocks primarily within camelina. For more information, please visit .