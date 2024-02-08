Selective To Speak At The Bank Of America Securities 2024 Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI ) announced today that John J. Marchioni, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, from 9:40 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. E.T. Selective's discussion will be webcast live and accessible on Selective's website at . A replay of the broadcast will be available on the website until May 21, 2024.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI ) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including listing in Forbes Best Midsize Employers in 2023 and certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 for the fourth consecutive year. For more information about Selective, visit .

