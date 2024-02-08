               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividend


2/8/2024 4:31:22 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP ) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Mar. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record Feb. 29, 2024.

Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP ) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at .

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

MENAFN08022024003732001241ID1107830475

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search