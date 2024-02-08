Union Pacific Corporation Declares First Quarter 2024 Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP ) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock, payable Mar. 29, 2024, to shareholders of record Feb. 29, 2024.
Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP ) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at .
