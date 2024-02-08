Medscape Education Leads The Industry Into New Era Of Precision Education With Guaranteed Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has just unveiled its pioneering approach to developing and delivering medical education designed to drive guaranteed reach, precision targeting, and impact during this year's Alliance 2024 Annual Conference. Following significant investment in proprietary technologies and methodologies,

Medscape Education has redefined its strategies for identifying, engaging, delivering, and measuring the education it provides to clinicians with the introduction of its next-generation return-on-education guarantees. This groundbreaking approach marks a significant advancement for the entire medical education industry, perfectly aligned with the evolving needs to demonstrate impact and value of education for healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their patients.

"Medscape has evolved to be both a data and impact-driven education organization. We're harnessing our evolving expertise and technologies to transform the way we deliver, measure, and even guarantee the impact of the education we provide. Not only are we guaranteeing our reach to a qualified audience of HCPs as standard practice, but our refined approach to precision targeting and insights is powering our ability to precisely target and engage those HCPs most poised to make a significant impact on patient outcomes. Coupled with our unprecedented impact guarantees – ensuring advancements in key outcomes across the stages of behavior change – the value of Medscape Education is indisputable," said Katie Lucero, PhD, Chief Impact Officer of Medscape Education.

"It's increasingly crucial to demonstrate both patient impact and value. At Medscape Education, we've eagerly embraced this challenge. As the pioneering force in continuing medical education, boasting over 29 years of experience in curating trusted content for our expansive membership of healthcare professionals around the world, we are redefining the possibilities in medical education," shared Christina Hoffman, MS, Chief Strategy Officer of Medscape Education.

With a membership exceeding 13 million HCPs worldwide, Medscape has amassed a wealth of data on HCP behavior across the globe. By integrating this knowledge with expertise in outcome measurements, predictive analytics, and substantial investments in technologies, Medscape is leading the industry into a new era of precision education. Focused on delivering tangible impact and improved patient outcomes, Medscape is committed to surpassing mere measurement and ensuring guaranteed results.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free accredited CME and CE courses for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.



About WebMD

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Medscape Education