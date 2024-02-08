Aviation Safety Solutions Announces FAA SMS Workshops In Preparation For Regulatory Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JANESVILLE, Wis., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Safety Solutions in conjunction with Fireside Partners, is excited to announce its upcoming FAA SMS Workshops that will offer comprehensive insights into Safety Management Systems (SMS) in accordance with FAA requirements. This workshop is essential for professionals across the aviation sector, encompassing organizations governed by Part 21, 91, 135, 139, 141, 142, and 145 regulations.

Aviation Safety Solutions Training Academy - FAA SMS Workshop

In today's aviation environment, SMS plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe and efficient operations. Aviation Safety Solutions (AVSS) led by Amanda Ferraro, CEO, is a global leader in applying aviation best practices and standards to provide the highest quality industry-leading safety expertise through customized consulting, auditing, training and development services. Fireside Partners, led by Don Chupp, President and CEO, is a worldwide fully integrated emergency services provider combining all four critical components of safety management (prevention, planning, response and recovery).

The four-day workshop will be conducted at our AVSS Training Facility, located at 4618 S Columbia Dr, Janesville, Wisconsin, on March 25-28 and May 20-23. Additional dates will be added as needed. Attendees have the option of joining virtually in conjunction with real time participants.

Workshop Highlights Include :



Take-home Resources: Receive a comprehensive interactive 100-page workbook simplified to guide you through implementing an FAA SMS once you complete the course. This workbook is interactive and filled with information, checklist, forms, diagrams, and graphs.

In-depth Understanding of FAA SMS Requirements: Gain a profound understanding of the FAA's SMS framework, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards.

Interactive Sessions: Participate in dynamic, interactive sessions with fellow operators, fostering an environment of active engagement in discussions and practical case studies. This collaborative approach not only enhances learning but also provides an excellent opportunity to build relationships with other organizations.

Real-world Scenarios: AVSS will present real-world aviation safety scenarios, enabling attendees to apply SMS principles in practical situations.

Expert Instructors: Benefit from the guidance of industry-leading experts, including Amanda Ferraro, and Destiny Carpenter from Fireside Partners.

Certification: Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a record of training, to recognize and acknowledge their commitment as aviation safety leadership professionals. Registration Information: To secure your spot at the FAA SMS Workshop, please visit the AVSS Training Academy website at . Early registration is encouraged, as seating is limited.

Comments from previous Workshop attendees include:

The templates are very helpful and an added bonus that we have access to them for future reference. The lessons were very engaging.

I feel that the workshop has greatly enhanced my understanding of SMS principles and their practical applications. - Glen Ritchie – Trans Island Airways

I would highly recommend this workshop to anyone looking to enhance their SMS knowledge and assist with preparation for Part 5 alignment.

Not only is this a great workshop for aviation leaders and safety managers, but I also see value for all our Safety Committee members and will be sending all of them to this workshop to increase their SMS understanding. - Director of Aviation

- Fortune 500 Corporate Flight Department, IS-BAO Stage III Operator

AVSS is dedicated to equipping aviation professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to ensure the highest standards of safety. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your understanding of SMS and contribute to the continued improvement of aviation safety.

About Aviation Safety Solutions: Aviation Safety Solutions, founded in 2013 and led by Amanda Ferraro as CEO, is a globally recognized leader in the application of aviation best practices and standards. Our mission is to provide the aviation industry with unparalleled safety expertise through customized consulting, auditing, training, and development services. With a steadfast commitment to safety training and emergency preparedness, Aviation Safety Solutions prioritizes excellence in safety across the aviation sector.

