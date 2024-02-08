Phillips Edison & Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results; Increases 2024 Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today reported financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and increased full year 2024 earnings guidance. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, net income attributable to stockholders was $13.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, and $56.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Reported Nareit FFO of $74.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, representing 6.0% year-over-year growth

Reported Core FFO of $77.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, representing 4.9% year-over-year growth

Increased full year 2024 Nareit FFO and Core FFO guidance to a range of $2.34 to $2.41 per diluted share and $2.37 to $2.45 per diluted share, respectively

The midpoint of full year 2024 Core FFO guidance represents 3.0% year-over-year growth

Increased same-center NOI by 3.6%

Reported leased portfolio occupancy of 97.4% and leased inline occupancy of 94.7%

Executed comparable renewal leases during the quarter at a rent spread of 14.2%

Executed comparable new leases during the quarter at a rent spread of 21.9%

Generated net proceeds of $77.5 million through the issuance of 2.2 million common shares at a gross weighted average price of $35.92 per common share through the Company's ATM program Acquired six shopping centers and two outparcels for a total of $186.4 million Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Reported Nareit FFO of $299.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, representing 6.7% year-over-year growth

Reported Core FFO of $310.7 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, representing 5.2% year-over-year growth

Increased same-center NOI by 4.2%

Executed comparable renewal leases during the year at a rent spread of 16.2%

Executed comparable new leases during the year at a rent spread of 25.2%

Generated net proceeds of $147.6 million through the issuance of 4.2 million common shares at a gross weighted average price of $35.76 per common share through the Company's ATM program Acquired 11 shopping centers, two outparcels and one land parcel for a total of $278.5 million, and sold three assets for a total of $6.3 million, for net acquisitions totaling $272.2 million

Management Commentary Jeff Edison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PECO stated:“The PECO team continued our track record of delivering strong growth with same-center NOI increasing by 4.2% in 2023. The continued strong performance of our portfolio is driven by our high occupancy, strong leasing spreads, high retention and the many advantages of the suburban markets where we operate our grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Based on the continued strong operating environment and health of our Neighbors, we are pleased to increase our full year 2024 earnings guidance for Nareit and Core FFO.” Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income Fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to stockholders totaled $13.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income attributable to stockholders totaled $56.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $48.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2022. Nareit FFO Fourth quarter 2023 funds from operations attributable to stockholders and operating partnership (“OP”) unit holders as defined by Nareit (“Nareit FFO”) increased 6.0% to $74.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, from $70.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Nareit FFO increased 6.7% to $299.5 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, from $280.7 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2022. Core FFO Fourth quarter 2023 core funds from operations (“Core FFO”) increased 4.9% to $77.9 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $74.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Core FFO increased 5.2% to $310.7 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, compared to $295.3 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, during the year ended December 31, 2022. Same-Center NOI Fourth quarter 2023 same-center net operating income (“NOI”) increased 3.6% to $99.3 million, compared to $95.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, same-center NOI improved 4.2% to $396.6 million, compared to $380.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2022. Portfolio Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Portfolio Statistics As of December 31, 2023, PECO's wholly-owned portfolio consisted of 281 properties, totaling approximately 32.2 million square feet, located in 31 states. This compared to 271 properties, totaling approximately 31.1 million square feet, located in 31 states as of December 31, 2022. Leased portfolio occupancy remained high at 97.4% at December 31, 2023, compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2022. Leased anchor occupancy totaled 98.9%, compared to 99.3% at December 31, 2022, and leased inline occupancy increased to 94.7%, compared to 93.8% at December 31, 2022. Leasing Activity During the fourth quarter of 2023, 217 leases were executed totaling 1.1 million square feet. This compared to 252 leases executed totaling 1.2 million square feet during the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2023, 996 leases were executed totaling 4.7 million square feet. This compared to 1,001 leases executed totaling 4.8 million square feet during the same period in 2022. Comparable rent spreads during the fourth quarter of 2023, which compare the percentage increase (or decrease) of new or renewal leases to the expiring lease of a unit that was occupied within the past twelve months, were 21.9% for new leases, 14.2% for renewal leases and 15.4% combined. Comparable rent spreads during the year ended December 31, 2023 were 25.2% for new leases, 16.2% for renewal leases and 17.9% combined. Transaction Activity During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired six grocery-anchored shopping centers and two outparcels for a total of $186.4 million. The Company expects to drive growth in these assets through occupancy increases and rent growth, as well as potential future development of ground-up outparcel retail spaces. There were no dispositions in the quarter. The fourth quarter 2023 shopping center acquisitions consisted of:

Mansell Village, an 89,688 square foot shopping center anchored by Kroger located in an Atlanta, Georgia suburb.

Riverpark Shopping Center, a 317,331 square foot shopping center anchored by H-E-B located in a Houston, Texas suburb.

Apache Shoppes, a 60,665 square foot shopping center anchored by Trader Joe's located in Rochester, Minnesota.

Maple View, a 114,668 square foot shopping center anchored by Jewel-Osco located in a Chicago, Illinois suburb.

Quail Pointe, a 98,366 square foot shopping center anchored by Trader Joe's located in Sacramento, California. Glenbrook Marketplace, a 47,832 square foot shopping center located in a Chicago, Illinois suburb. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company acquired eleven shopping centers, two outparcels and one land parcel for a total of $278.5 million. During the same period, one property and two outparcels were sold for a total of $6.3 million, resulting in net acquisitions totaling $272.2 million. Balance Sheet Highlights As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $615 million of total liquidity, comprised of $8.9 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $606.6 million of borrowing capacity available on its $800.0 million revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1x. This compared to 5.3x at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's outstanding debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted-average maturity of 4.1 years when including all extension options, and 77.6% of its total debt was fixed-rate debt. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company generated net proceeds of $147.6 million after commissions through the issuance of 4.2 million common shares at a gross weighted average price of $35.76 per common share through its ATM program. As previously announced, on January 12, 2024, the Company's Operating Partnership entered into an interest rate swap pursuant to an International Swaps and Derivatives Association Master Agreement. The swap has a notional amount of $150.0 million and swaps the daily Secured Overnight Financing Rate for a fixed rate of approximately 3.45% effective September 25, 2024 and maturing December 31, 2025. 2024 Guidance The Company updated its full year 2024 earnings guidance from its preliminary guidance provided in connection with its Investment Community Day. The following guidance is based upon PECO's current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2024. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income per share $0.53 - $0.58 $0.50 - $0.55 Nareit FFO per share $2.34 - $2.41 $2.33 - $2.40 Core FFO per share $2.37 - $2.45 $2.36 - $2.44 Same-Center NOI growth 3.25% - 4.25% 3.25% - 4.25% Portfolio Activity: Acquisitions, net $200,000 - $300,000 $200,000 - $300,000 Other: Interest expense, net $95,000 - $105,000 $104,000 - $112,000 G&A expense $45,000 - $49,000 $45,000 - $49,000 Non-cash revenue items(1) $14,500 - $18,500 $14,500 - $18,500 Adjustments for collectibility $4,000 - 5,000 $4,000 - 5,000

(1) Represents straight-line rental income and net amortization of above- and below-market leases.



The Company does not provide a reconciliation for same-center NOI estimates on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company's results without unreasonable effort.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the range of the Company's 2024 estimated net income to estimated Nareit FFO and Core FFO:

(Unaudited) Low End High End Net income per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 1.79 1.81 Gain on sale of real estate assets - - Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 0.02 0.02 Nareit FFO per common share $ 2.34 $ 2.41 Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 0.01 0.01 Transaction costs and other 0.02 0.03 Core FFO per common share $ 2.37 $ 2.45

For more information on the Company's financial results, please refer to the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC on or around February 12, 2024.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of December 31, 2023, PECO managed 301 shopping centers, including 281 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.2 million square feet across 31 states and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at , as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 ASSETS Investment in real estate: Land and improvements $ 1,768,487 $ 1,674,133 Building and improvements 3,818,184 3,572,146 In-place lease assets 495,525 471,507 Above-market lease assets 74,446 71,954 Total investment in real estate assets 6,156,642 5,789,740 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,540,551 ) (1,316,743 ) Net investment in real estate assets 4,616,091 4,472,997 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 25,220 27,201 Total investment in real estate assets, net 4,641,311 4,500,198 Cash and cash equivalents 4,872 5,478 Restricted cash 4,006 11,871 Goodwill 29,066 29,066 Other assets, net 186,411 188,879 Total assets $ 4,865,666 $ 4,735,492 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Debt obligations, net $ 1,969,272 $ 1,896,594 Below-market lease liabilities, net 108,223 109,799 Accounts payable and other liabilities 116,461 113,185 Deferred income 18,359 18,481 Total liabilities 2,212,315 2,138,059 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 122,024 and 117,126 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 1,220 1,171 Additional paid-in capital 3,546,838 3,383,978 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,523 21,003 Accumulated deficit (1,248,273 ) (1,169,665 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,310,308 2,236,487 Noncontrolling interests 343,043 360,946 Total equity 2,653,351 2,597,433 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,865,666 $ 4,735,492





PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 151,227 $ 141,703 $ 597,501 $ 560,538 Fees and management income 2,454 2,218 9,646 11,541 Other property income 768 1,118 2,977 3,293 Total revenues 154,449 145,039 610,124 575,372 Operating Expenses: Property operating 28,293 26,098 102,303 95,359 Real estate taxes 17,335 15,859 72,816 67,864 General and administrative 10,762 11,484 44,366 45,235 Depreciation and amortization 59,572 58,216 236,443 236,224 Impairment of real estate assets - 322 - 322 Total operating expenses 115,962 111,979 455,928 445,004 Other: Interest expense, net (22,569 ) (18,301 ) (84,232 ) (71,196 ) Gain on disposal of property, net 40 3,366 1,110 7,517 Other expense, net (770 ) (2,422 ) (7,312 ) (12,160 ) Net income 15,188 15,703 63,762 54,529 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,655 ) (2,025 ) (6,914 ) (6,206 ) Net income attributable to stockholders $ 13,533 $ 13,678 $ 56,848 $ 48,323 Earnings per share of common stock: Net income per share attributable to stockholders - basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.48 $ 0.42

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Same-Center Net Operating Income

The Company presents Same-Center NOI as a supplemental measure of its performance. The Company defines NOI as total operating revenues, adjusted to exclude non-cash revenue items, less property operating expenses and real estate taxes. For the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, Same-Center NOI represents the NOI for the 262 properties that were wholly-owned and operational for the entire portion of all comparable reporting periods. The Company believes Same-Center NOI provides useful information to its investors about its financial and operating performance because it provides a performance measure of the revenues and expenses directly involved in owning and operating real estate assets and provides a perspective not immediately apparent from net income (loss). Because Same-Center NOI excludes the change in NOI from properties acquired or disposed of after December 31, 2021, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates, and operating costs on properties that were operational for all comparable periods. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same-Center NOI, and accordingly, PECO's Same-Center NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Same-Center NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance as it does not reflect the operations of its entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other income (expense), or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties that could materially impact its results from operations.

Nareit Funds from Operations and Core Funds from Operations

Nareit FFO is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that is widely recognized as a measure of REIT operating performance. The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines FFO as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: (i) gains (or losses) from sales of property and gains (or losses) from change in control; (ii) depreciation and amortization related to real estate; and (iii) impairment losses on real estate and impairments of in-substance real estate investments in investees that are driven by measurable decreases in the fair value of the depreciable real estate held by the unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect Nareit FFO on the same basis. The Company calculates Nareit FFO in a manner consistent with the Nareit definition.

Core FFO is an additional financial performance measure used by the Company as Nareit FFO includes certain non-comparable items that affect its performance over time. The Company believes that Core FFO is helpful in assisting management and investors with the assessment of the sustainability of operating performance in future periods, and that it is more reflective of its core operating performance and provides an additional measure to compare PECO's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that may cause short-term fluctuations in net income (loss). To arrive at Core FFO, the Company adjusts Nareit FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items including, but not limited to: (i) depreciation and amortization of corporate assets; (ii) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (iii) amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences; (iv) gains or losses on the extinguishment or modification of debt and other; (v) other impairment charges; (vi) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (vii) realized performance income.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) under GAAP, as an indication of the Company's liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Core FFO may not be a useful measure of the impact of long-term operating performance on value if the Company does not continue to operate its business plan in the manner currently contemplated.

Accordingly, Nareit FFO and Core FFO should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's Nareit FFO and Core FFO, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate and Adjusted EBITDAre

Nareit defines Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization for Real Estate (“EBITDAre”) as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income tax expense; (iii) depreciation and amortization; (iv) gains or losses from disposition of depreciable property; and (v) impairment write-downs of depreciable property. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to reflect EBITDAre on the same basis.

Adjusted EBITDAre is an additional performance measure used by the Company as EBITDAre includes certain non-comparable items that affect the Company's performance over time. To arrive at Adjusted EBITDAre, the Company excludes certain recurring and non-recurring items from EBITDAre, including, but not limited to: (i) changes in the fair value of the earn-out liability; (ii) other impairment charges; (iii) amortization of basis differences in the Company's investments in its unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) transaction and acquisition expenses; and (v) realized performance income.

The Company uses EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as additional measures of operating performance which allow it to compare earnings independent of capital structure, determine debt service and fixed cost coverage, and measure enterprise value. Additionally, the Company believes they are a useful indicator of its ability to support its debt obligations. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as an indication of the Company's liquidity, nor as an indication of funds available to cover its cash needs, including its ability to fund distributions. Accordingly, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should be reviewed in connection with other GAAP measurements, and should not be viewed as more prominent measures of performance than net income (loss) or cash flows from operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company's EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to amounts calculated by other REITs.

Same-Center Net Operating Income -The table below compares Same-Center NOI (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) Year Ended

December 31, Favorable (Unfavorable) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues: Rental income(1) $ 104,874 $ 100,834 $ 4,040 $ 415,152 $ 398,507 $ 16,645 Tenant recovery income 33,434 32,205 1,229 134,860 127,776 7,084 Reserves for uncollectibility(2) (1,351 ) (1,328 ) (23 ) (3,409 ) (1,918 ) (1,491 ) Other property income 711 917 (206 ) 2,717 2,967 (250 ) Total revenues 137,668 132,628 5,040 3.8 % 549,320 527,332 21,988 4.2 % Operating expenses: Property operating expenses 22,041 21,407 (634 ) 83,669 80,683 (2,986 ) Real estate taxes 16,374 15,451 (923 ) 69,035 66,184 (2,851 ) Total operating expenses 38,415 36,858 (1,557 ) (4.2 )% 152,704 146,867 (5,837 ) (4.0 )% Total Same-Center NOI $ 99,253 $ 95,770 $ 3,483 3.6 % $ 396,616 $ 380,465 $ 16,151 4.2 %

(1) Excludes straight-line rental income, net amortization of above- and below-market leases, and lease buyout income.

(2) Includes billings that will not be recognized as revenue until cash is collected or the Neighbor resumes regular payments and/or the Company deems it appropriate to resume recording revenue on an accrual basis, rather than on a cash basis.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Reconciliation -Below is a reconciliation of Net Income to NOI and Same-Center NOI (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 15,188 $ 15,703 $ 63,762 $ 54,529 Adjusted to exclude: Fees and management income (2,454 ) (2,218 ) (9,646 ) (11,541 ) Straight-line rental income(1) (2,056 ) (3,205 ) (10,185 ) (12,265 ) Net amortization of above- and below-market leases (1,394 ) (1,163 ) (5,178 ) (4,324 ) Lease buyout income (206 ) (52 ) (1,222 ) (2,414 ) General and administrative expenses 10,762 11,484 44,366 45,235 Depreciation and amortization 59,572 58,216 236,443 236,224 Impairment of real estate assets - 322 - 322 Interest expense, net 22,569 18,301 84,232 71,196 Gain on disposal of property, net (40 ) (3,366 ) (1,110 ) (7,517 ) Other expense, net 770 2,422 7,312 12,160 Property operating expenses (income) related to fees and management income 384 (15 ) 2,059 3,046 NOI for real estate investments 103,095 96,429 410,833 384,651 Less: Non-same-center NOI(2) (3,842 ) (659 ) (14,217 ) (4,186 ) Total Same-Center NOI $ 99,253 $ 95,770 $ 396,616 $ 380,465

(1) Includes straight-line rent adjustments for Neighbors for whom revenue is being recorded on a cash basis.

(2) Includes operating revenues and expenses from non-same-center properties which includes properties acquired or sold and corporate activities.

Nareit FFO and Core FFO -The following table presents the Company's calculation of Nareit FFO and Core FFO and provides additional information related to its operations (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of Nareit FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Net income $ 15,188 $ 15,703 $ 63,762 $ 54,529 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 59,048 57,266 234,260 232,571 Impairment of real estate assets - 322 - 322 Gain on disposal of property, net (40 ) (3,366 ) (1,110 ) (7,517 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 647 661 2,636 842 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 74,843 $ 70,586 $ 299,548 $ 280,747 Calculation of Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders $ 74,843 $ 70,586 $ 299,548 $ 280,747 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of corporate assets 524 950 2,183 3,653 Change in fair value of earn-out liability - - - 1,809 Impairment of investment in third parties - - 3,000 - Transaction and acquisition expenses 2,496 2,731 5,675 10,551 Loss on extinguishment or modification of debt and other, net 2 - 368 1,025 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 5 - 17 220 Realized performance income(1) - - (75 ) (2,742 ) Core FFO attributable to stockholders and UP unit holders $ 77,870 $ 74,267 $ 310,716 $ 295,263 Nareit FFO/Core FFO Attributable to Stockholders and OP Unit Holders per diluted share Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted 134,667 131,781 132,970 130,332 Nareit FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 2.25 $ 2.15 Core FFO attributable to stockholders and OP unit holders per share - diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 2.34 $ 2.27

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company's NRP joint venture.



EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre -The following table presents the Company's calculation of EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Calculation of EBITDA re Net income $ 15,188 $ 15,703 $ 63,762 $ 54,529 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 59,572 58,216 236,443 236,224 Interest expense, net 22,569 18,301 84,232 71,196 Gain on disposal of property, net (40 ) (3,366 ) (1,110 ) (7,517 ) Impairment of real estate assets - 322 - 322 Federal, state, and local tax expense 81 433 438 806 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint ventures 919 926 3,721 1,987 EBITDAre $ 98,289 $ 90,535 $ 387,486 $ 357,547 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA re EBITDAre $ 98,289 $ 90,535 $ 387,486 $ 357,547 Adjustments: Impairment of investment in third parties - - 3,000 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability - - - 1,809 Transaction and acquisition expenses 2,496 2,731 5,675 10,551 Amortization of unconsolidated joint venture basis differences 5 - 17 220 Realized performance income(1) - - (75 ) (2,742 ) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 100,790 $ 93,266 $ 396,103 $ 367,385

(1) Realized performance income includes fees received related to the achievement of certain performance targets in the Company's NRP joint venture.



Financial Leverage Ratios -The Company believes its net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre, net debt to total enterprise value, and debt covenant compliance as of December 31, 2023 allow it access to future borrowings as needed in the near term. The following table presents the Company's calculation of net debt and total enterprise value, inclusive of its prorated portion of net debt and cash and cash equivalents owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures, as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

2023

2022

Net debt: Total debt, excluding discounts, market adjustments, and deferred financing expenses $ 2,011,093 $ 1,937,142 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 5,074 5,740 Total net debt $ 2,006,019 $ 1,931,402 Enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,006,019 $ 1,931,402 Total equity market capitalization(1)(2) 4,955,480 4,178,204 Total enterprise value $ 6,961,499 $ 6,109,606

(1) Total equity market capitalization is calculated as diluted shares multiplied by the closing market price per share, which includes 135.8 million and 131.2 million diluted shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the closing market price per share of $36.48 and $31.84 as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2) Fully diluted shares include common stock and OP units.

The following table presents the Company's calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and net debt to total enterprise value as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands):

2023 2022 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre- annualized: Net debt $ 2,006,019 $ 1,931,402 Adjusted EBITDAre- annualized(1) 396,103 367,385 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre- annualized 5 5 Net debt to total enterprise value: Net debt $ 2,006,019 $ 1,931,402 Total enterprise value 6,961,499 6,109,606 Net debt to total enterprise value 28.8% 31.6%

(1) Adjusted EBITDAre is based on a trailing twelve month period.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (the“Company”) intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“seek,”“objective,”“goal,”“strategy,”“plan,”“focus,”“priority,”“should,”“could,”“potential,”“possible,”“look forward,”“optimistic,” or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this earnings release. Such statements include, but are not limited to: (a) statements about the Company's plans, strategies, initiatives, and prospects; (b) statements about the Company's underwritten incremental yields; and (c) statements about the Company's future results of operations, capital expenditures, and liquidity. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation: (i) changes in national, regional, or local economic climates; (ii) local market conditions, including an oversupply of space in, or a reduction in demand for, properties similar to those in the Company's portfolio; (iii) vacancies, changes in market rental rates, and the need to periodically repair, renovate, and re-let space; (iv) competition from other available shopping centers and the attractiveness of properties in the Company's portfolio to its tenants; (v) the financial stability of the Company's tenants, including, without limitation, their ability to pay rent; (vi) the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (vii) increases in the Company's borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (viii) potential liability for environmental matters; (ix) damage to the Company's properties from catastrophic weather and other natural events, and the physical effects of climate change; (x) the Company's ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax, and other considerations; (xi) changes in tax, real estate, environmental, and zoning laws; (xii) information technology security breaches; (xiii) the Company's corporate responsibility initiatives; (xiv) loss of key executives; (xv) the concentration of the Company's portfolio in a limited number of industries, geographies, or investments; (xvi) the economic, political, and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, pandemics or other health crises; (xvii) the Company's ability to re-lease its properties on the same or better terms, or at all, in the event of non-renewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to replace an existing tenant; (xviii) the loss or bankruptcy of the Company's tenants; (xix) to the extent the Company is seeking to dispose of properties, the Company's ability to do so at attractive prices or at all; and (xx) the impact of inflation on the Company and on its tenants. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the SEC and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on or around February 12, 2024, as updated from time to time in the Company's periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at Therefore, such statements are not intended to be a guarantee of the Company's performance in future periods.

Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

