Estes Services Marks 75 Years Of Excellence In HVAC, Plumbing, And Electrical Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Estes, President of Estes Services, speech during the 75th Anniversary celebration

Tommy Estes, CEO of Estes Services, gives speech during the 75th Anniversary celebration.

Tommy, Patricia, Nadia, Brian and Kam Estes in Estes Services 75th Anniversary.

Estes Services, a local, family-owned company, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The same family who started the company in 1949 owns it today.

- Brian Estes, President of Estes ServicesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Estes Services, a family-owned and leading provider of heat, air, plumbing, and electrical services, proudly celebrates its 75th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to delivering exceptional service to the community.The year-long celebration kicked-off on Saturday, Jan. 27th, at the Georgia Aquarium in the Oceans Ballroom in Atlanta, GA. The dedicated employees and partners of Estes Services were joined by their loved ones to commemorate this special event. The celebration featured a retrospective of the company's journey, the acknowledgment of dedicated long-term employees, and the recognition of outstanding performers across various categories and departments.“We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone of 75 years in business. Our collective effort as a team has led to the company's success over the past 75 years,” said Brian Estes, President.“Estes Services is not just a company; it's a family, a community of individuals who believe in the power of hard work and pursuit of excellence.”Since its founding in 1949, Estes Services has been a trusted name in the industry, earning a reputation for trustworthiness, expertise, and unparalleled customer service. Estes Services, initially named Estes Heating and Air, dates back to 1949 when Brian's grandfather, Nap Estes, laid the foundation. In 1971, his father, Tommy Estes, joined the company and was inducted into the Carrier Hall of Fame in 2014. Following in his footsteps, Brian has continued to expand the company's workforce development and service agreements . Today, the company has 187 employees and started with only three 75 years ago.Furthermore, Estes Services has initiated the Estes HVAC Tech Builder Program, a commendable initiative offering HVAC training in Atlanta . This program aims to cultivate the next generation of HVAC technicians, contributing to employment growth within the local community. Over the years, Estes Services has garnered recognition through various accolades, including the prestigious "Contractor of the Year" awards from the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) in 1999, Residential Contractor of the Year from Contracting Business in 2010, along with the esteemed 2023 President's Award from Carrier.Looking forward to the next 75 years, Estes Services will continue its tradition of providing comfort to its customers conveniently and easily.About Estes ServicesEstes Services, a local, family-owned Atlanta HVAC , plumbing, and electrical company, is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The same family who started the company in 1949 owns it today. They offer HVAC tune-up, repair, and installation services. For more information regarding HVAC maintenance and specials, visit .

Catalina Alzate

Estes Services

...