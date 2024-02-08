Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reports 18.3% Revenue Increase and ARR of $15.6 Million HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Total revenue of $10.3 million, an 18.3% increase from the prior-year quarter

Platform revenue up 48% to

$3.1 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 77% to

$15.6 million, which includes approximately $4.0 million of B2C recurring revenue and $0 of B2B recurring revenue from the Scite, Inc. ("Scite") acquisition.

B2C ARR is broken out on a separate line in the Company's Financial and Operational Summary Tables and for the purposes of calculating B2C ARR, the value of any monthly recurring subscriptions has been multiplied by twelve (see the Financial and Operational Summary Tables and associated notes below).

Gross profit up 31.7% from the prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 450 basis points to 43.5%.

Net loss of $54,000 or ($0.00) on a per share basis, compared to a net loss of ($256,000) or ($0.01) per share in the prior-year quarter. The quarter's loss includes $307,000 in expenses related to M&A activities, most of which were legal expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $318,000 compared to $201,000 in the prior-year quarter.

The Adjusted EBITDA result is inclusive of the expenses related to M&A activities noted above.

Without these costs, Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately

$625,000. The company closed its acquisition of Scite on December 1, 2023. The quarter's numbers include approximately one month of activity from Scite. "Our second quarter results reflect the continued execution of our plan and with the acquisition of Scite our ARR is now approximately $15.6 million.

We also experienced continued organic growth across our platform and transaction offerings, with net incremental ARR on the Article Galaxy platform being our best result in the last four quarters," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "In addition, we have greatly enhanced the offerings available within our Article Galaxy platform over the past six months with the addition of ResoluteAI and Scite. When combined with our existing products, these acquisitions add multiple new workflow and advanced search and discovery solutions that can be sold to new or existing customers.

These new solutions materially increase our Total Addressable Market ("TAM") and as we further integrate the products together, we will be able to deliver unique value to our customers. Overall, we remain a critical piece of the research process and believe we are well-positioned to expand our user base as macroeconomic conditions improve."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results Total revenue was $10.3 million, an 18% increase from $8.7 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior-year period. Platform subscription revenue increased 48% to $3.1 million compared to $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $15.569 million, up 77% year-over-year, including approximately $4.355 million of ARR from Scite (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below). Transaction revenue was $7.2 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily due to organic growth, which was also enhanced by higher transaction volumes related to contracts transferred from FIZ Karlsruhe effective on January 1, 2023. The transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,398, compared to 1,223 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below). Total gross margin improved 450 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 43.5%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as increased margins in the transactions business. Total operating expenses were $4.9 million, compared to $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional expense base associated with the acquisitions of ResoluteAI and Scite.

Additionally, this quarter's results include $307,000 in expenses related to M&A activities, the vast majority of which were legal expenses. Net loss in the second quarter was $54,000, or roughly breakeven on a per share basis, compared to a net loss of ($256,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $318,000, compared to $201,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The Adjusted EBITDA result is inclusive of the $307,000 in M&A activity related costs noted above (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below). Conference Call Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

Conference ID: 10185927 The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 8, 2024 by dialing

1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10185927, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at . Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $

3,125,584 $ 2,110,272 $

1,015,312 48.1

%

$

5,725,776 $

4,130,239 $

1,595,537 38.6

%

Transactions $

7,188,158 $ 6,606,394 581,764 8.8

%

$ 14,648,937 $ 13,271,070 1,377,867 10.4

% Total Revenue 10,313,742 8,716,666 1,597,076 18.3

%

20,374,713 17,401,309 2,973,404 17.1

%



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 2,639,399 1,857,199 782,200 42.1

%

4,856,977 3,646,693 1,210,284 33.2

%

Transactions 1,844,403 1,546,628 297,775 19.3

%

3,658,391 3,106,382 552,009 17.8

% Total Gross Profit 4,483,802 3,403,827 1,079,975 31.7

%

8,515,368 6,753,075 1,762,293 26.1

%



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 84.4

% 88.0

% -3.6

%



84.8

% 88.3

% -3.5

%



Transactions 25.7

% 23.4

% 2.2

%



25.0

% 23.4

% 1.6

%

Total Gross Profit 43.5

% 39.0

% 4.4

%



41.8

% 38.8

% 3.0

%





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 804,927 666,608 138,319 20.7

%

1,489,943 1,187,824 302,119 25.4

%

Technology and product development 1,336,558 922,132 414,426 44.9

%

2,581,137 1,797,422 783,715 43.6

%

General and administrative 2,023,848 1,613,664 410,184 25.4

%

4,566,717 3,133,088 1,433,629 45.8

%

Depreciation and amortization 155,749 6,342 149,407 2355.8

%

215,369 12,154 203,215 1672.0

%

Stock-based compensation 596,455 608,703 (12,248) -2.0

%

1,188,269 784,064 404,205 51.6

%

Foreign currency translation loss (13,738) (84,179) 70,441 83.7

%

(7,118) (11,663) 4,545 39.0

% Total Operating Expenses 4,903,799 3,733,270 1,170,529 31.4

%

10,034,317 6,902,889 3,131,428 45.4

% Income (loss) from operations (419,997) (329,443) (90,554) -27.5

%

(1,518,949) (149,814) (1,369,135) -913.9

%



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income 376,426 74,695 301,731 404.0

%

516,737 113,764 402,973 354.2

%

Provision for income taxes (10,057) (782) (9,275) 1186.1

%

(39,459) (4,915) (34,544) 702.8

% Total Other Income (Expenses): 366,369 73,913 292,456 395.7

%

477,278 108,849 368,429 338.5

% Net income (loss) $



(53,628) $

(255,530) 201,902 79.0

%

$

(1,041,671) $



(40,965) (1,000,706) -2442.8

%

















NM Adjusted EBITDA $



318,469 $

201,423 $



117,046 58.1

%

$

(122,429) $



634,741 $

(757,170) NM

























Quarter Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Platforms:



















B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue):





















Beginning of Period $ 11,020,241 $ 8,331,770 $

2,688,471 32.3

%

$

9,444,130 $

7,922,188 $

1,521,942 19.2

%



Incremental ARR 594,507 445,207 149,300 33.5

%

2,170,618 854,789 1,315,829 153.9

%



End of Period $ 11,614,748 $ 8,776,977 $

2,837,771 32.3

%

$ 11,614,748 $

8,776,977 $

2,837,771 32.3

%





















Deployments:





















Beginning of Period 880 756 124 16.4

%

835 733 102 13.9

%



Incremental Deployments 62 34 28 82.4

%

107 57 50 87.7

%



End of Period 942 790 152 19.2

%

942 790 152 19.2

%





















ASP (Average sales price):





















Beginning of Period $



12,523 $



11,021 $





1,502 13.6

%

$



11,310 $



10,808 $







502 4.6

%



End of Period $



12,330 $



11,110 $





1,220 11.0

%

$



12,330 $



11,110 $





1,220 11.0

%























B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue):





















Beginning of Period $









- $







- $







-



$









- $









- $







-





Incremental ARR 3,954,090 - 3,954,090 NM

3,954,090 - 3,954,090 NM



End of Period $

3,954,090 $







- $

3,954,090 NM

$

3,954,090 $









- $

3,954,090 NM























Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue): $ 15,568,838 $ 8,776,977 $

6,791,861 77.4

%

$ 15,568,838 $

8,776,977 $

6,791,861 77.4

%





















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 1,065 921 144 15.6

%

1,078 922 157 17.0

%

Academic customers 333 302 31 10.3

%

319 300 19 6.3

%

Total customers 1,398 1,223 175 14.3

%

1,397 1,222 176 14.4

%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2023 2022 Change % Change

2023 2022 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $



(53,628) $

(255,530) $



201,902 79.0

%

$

(1,041,671) $



(40,965) $ (1,000,706) -2442.8

%

Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) (376,426) (74,695) (301,731) 404.0

%

(516,737) (113,764) (402,973) 354.2

%

Foreign currency translation loss (13,738) (84,179) 70,441 83.7

%

(7,118) (11,663) 4,545 39.0

%

Provision for income taxes 10,057 782 9,275 1186.1

%

39,459 4,915 34,544 702.8

%

Depreciation and amortization 155,749 6,342 149,407 2355.8

%

215,369 12,154 203,215 1672.0

%

Stock-based compensation 596,455 608,703 (12,248) -2.0

%

1,188,269 784,064 404,205 51.6

%

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -



Adjusted EBITDA $



318,469 $

201,423 $



117,046 58.1

%

$

(122,429) $



634,741 $

(757,170) NM

About Research Solutions



Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS ) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit



Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets





December

31,













2023

June

30,







(unaudited)

2023

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,697,659

$ 13,545,333

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $94,991 and $85,015, respectively



7,289,248



6,153,063

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



547,786



400,340

Prepaid royalties



1,081,578



1,202,678

Total current assets



11,616,271



21,301,414

















Goodwill (provisional)



16,451,937



-

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $905,411 and

$881,908, respectively



103,195



70,193

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $940,234 and

$747,355, respectively

($10,806,487 provisional)



11,290,225



462,068

Deposits and other assets



1,060



1,052

Total assets

$ 39,462,688

$ 21,834,727

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 8,862,829

$ 8,079,516

Deferred revenue



7,843,674



6,424,724

Total current liabilities



16,706,503



14,504,240

















Long-term liabilities:













Contingent earnout liability



8,792,811



-

Total liabilities



25,499,314



14,504,240

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



-



-

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,619,598 and

29,487,508

shares issued and outstanding, respectively



32,620



29,487

Additional paid-in capital



37,607,895



29,941,873

Accumulated deficit



(23,564,320)



(22,522,649)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(112,821)



(118,224)

Total stockholders' equity



13,963,374



7,330,487

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 39,462,688

$ 21,834,727



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





December

31,



December

31,







2023

2022

2023

2022





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 3,125,584

$ 2,110,272

$ 5,725,776

$ 4,130,239

Transactions



7,188,158



6,606,394



14,648,937



13,271,070

Total revenue



10,313,742



8,716,666



20,374,713



17,401,309





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



486,185



253,073



868,799



483,546

Transactions



5,343,755



5,059,766



10,990,546



10,164,688

Total cost of revenue



5,829,940



5,312,839



11,859,345



10,648,234

Gross profit



4,483,802



3,403,827



8,515,368



6,753,075





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



4,748,050



3,726,928



9,818,948



6,890,735

Depreciation and amortization



155,749



6,342



215,369



12,154

Total operating expenses



4,903,799



3,733,270



10,034,317



6,902,889





























Loss from operations



(419,997)



(329,443)



(1,518,949)



(149,814)





























Other income



376,426



74,695



516,737



113,764





























Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(43,571)



(254,748)



(1,002,212)



(36,050)

Provision for income taxes



(10,057)



(782)



(39,459)



(4,915)





























Net loss



(53,628)



(255,530)



(1,041,671)



(40,965)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



6,349



6,524



5,403



1,348

Comprehensive loss

$ (47,279)

$ (249,006)

$ (1,036,268)

$ (39,617)





























Loss per common share:

























Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ -

$ (0.01)

$ (0.04)

$ -

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



28,092,945



26,816,550



27,564,404



26,767,360



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





December

31,







2023

2022

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (1,041,671)

$ (40,965)

Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



215,369



12,154

Fair value of vested stock options



61,714



301,737

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



1,105,606



482,327

Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



-



68,272

Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock



20,949



-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(681,502)



8,159

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(67,986)



(67,603)

Prepaid royalties



121,100



805,436

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



81,078



(974,931)

Deferred revenue



(241,545)



428,999

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(426,888)



1,023,585

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(55,763)



(18,876)

Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired



(2,718,253)



-

Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired



(7,305,493)



-

Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



-



(297,450)

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,079,509)



(316,326)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Common stock repurchase



(68,748)



(48,729)

Payment of contingent acquisition consideration



(278,195)



-

Net cash used in financing activities



(346,943)



(48,729)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



5,666



859

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(10,847,674)



659,389

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



13,545,333



10,603,175

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,697,659

$ 11,262,564

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 39,459

$ 4,915

















Non-cash investing and financing activities:













Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$ 36,364

$ -



SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.