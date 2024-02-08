(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ranks top 10 in utilities sector for corporate responsibility

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra

(NYSE: SRE ) (BMV: SRE) has been named to the JUST 100 list by CNBC and JUST Capital, which honors companies with a strong commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

Sempra Named to JUST 100 List for America's Most JUST Companies of 2024

Continue Reading

Sempra's position on the list was highlighted by strong marks in the worker and community categories, recognizing how the company supports its communities through local job creation and charitable giving as well as how the company invests in its employees through areas like career development and diversity and inclusion. Among other strong performance areas, Sempra ranked first amongst its peers in health and safety policies, customer treatment, opportunities for local businesses, and employee-led giving and volunteering.



"We are honored to be recognized by CNBC and Just Capital for our commitment to ethical business practices and keeping our stakeholders top of mind as our companies deliver energy to nearly 40 million consumers," said Lisa Larroque Alexander, senior vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer at Sempra. "It is especially gratifying to see Sempra achieve several high marks across a diverse set of categories, which reinforces our belief that responsible business practices can help deliver long-term value to our shareholders and other stakeholders."

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital evaluated the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. Among the notable achievements acknowledged by the rankings are the Sempra family of companies' efforts to invest $2.4 billion with small and diverse-owned businesses in 2022, creating economic opportunities in underrepresented communities.

In addition to the JUST 100, Sempra has earned a place in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 13 consecutive years. Sempra's other recent accolades include placing on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies and being named one of The Wall Street Journal's Best-Managed Companies for 2023. Details of Sempra's approach to responsible stakeholder engagement and corporate governance can be found in the company's most recent Corporate Sustainability Report, which is available here .

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy market. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra

and on social media @Sempra .

SOURCE Sempra