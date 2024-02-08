TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on February 13th at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, Pentagon City in Arlington Virginia with a presentation at 10:00 am Eastern Time, J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on February 27th at the Lowes Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Florida with a presentation at 2:15 pm Eastern Time, and J.P Morgan Industrials Conference on March 12th at the corporate headquarters of JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York City. A presentation time will be posted to TTM's website when it is confirmed.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCBs”). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
...
714-327-3050
MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107830419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.