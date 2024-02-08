Organogenesis Holdings Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results On February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CANTON, Mass., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 29th to discuss the results of the quarter and fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here , or access the teleconference here . The live webcast can also be accessed via the company's website at . The webcast will be archived on the company website for approximately one year.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries: ICR Westwicke Mike Piccinino, CFA ... Press and Media Inquiries: Organogenesis ...