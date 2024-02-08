U.S. Global Investors Reports Strong Results For December Quarter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW ) (the“Company”), a registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors from gold mining to airlines, today reported net income of $1.2 million, or $0.09 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023. That was up from a net loss of $176,000, or $0.01 per share, in the previous quarter and represents a 45% increase from the same quarter a year earlier. The growth in net income was due in large part to a significant increase in net investment income, which was $1.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net investment income of $116,000 for the same period a year earlier. This increase included net unrealized gains on equity securities of $279,000, compared to net unrealized losses of $937,000 in the comparable period. Operating revenues during the quarter were $2.8 million, while total assets under management (AUM) at quarter end were $2.1 billion, down from AUM of $2.4 billion a year ago. “The decline in assets was predominantly driven by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS ), which saw net outflows in 2023 as many foreign investors cut their exposure to ETFs due, we believe, to fear of a global recession,” says Frank Holmes, the Company's CEO and Chief Investment Officer. Strengthening the Moat Around Our Smart Beta 2.0 ETFs The Company continues to strengthen the economic moat around two of its ETF offerings, JETS and the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE: GOAU ). In this context, a moat is a term used to describe a company's ability to maintain a competitive advantage over its rivals. In December 2023, GOAU began trading on Peru's Bolsa de Valores de Lima (Lima Stock Exchange), the ETF's third international listing after New York City and Mexico City. GOAU joins JETS, which listed in Lima in December 2020. Besides New York and Lima, JETS is also available to buy in Europe, London and Mexico City. “This move gives even more investors access to GOAU, a dynamic, rules-based ETF that has a distinctive quantitative and fundamental approach to stock-picking that we describe as quantamental,” continues Mr. Holmes.“Like JETS and our U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSE: SEA ), GOAU has a smart beta 2.0 construction, meaning it combines the ease of passive investing with the rigor of active investing. The stock selections and weightings in our three ETFs are based on more than simple market caps; a number of key financial factors are also taken into consideration. Each quarter, the ETFs are rebalanced and reconstituted.” Healthy Liquidity and Capital Resources As of December 31, 2023, the Company had net working capital of approximately $38.3 million, an increase of $840,000 from June 30, 2023. With approximately $27.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus investments in our funds and other securities, the Company has adequate liquidity to meet its current obligations. Tune In to the Earnings Webcast The Company has scheduled a webcast for 7:30 a.m. Central time on Friday, February 9, 2024, to discuss the Company's key financial results for the quarter. Frank Holmes will be accompanied on the webcast by Lisa Callicotte, chief financial officer, and Holly Schoenfeldt, marketing and public relations manager. Click here to register for the earnings webcast or visit for more information. Selected Financial Data (unaudited): ( dollars in thousands, except per share data )

Three months ended 12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Operating Revenues $2,818 $3,728 Operating Expenses 2,626 2,820 Operating Income 192 908 Total Other Income 1,473 178 Income Before Income Taxes 1,665 1,086 Income Tax Expense 436 239 Net Income $1,229 $847 Net Income Per Share (Basic and Diluted) $0.09 $0.06 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Basic) 14,291,328 14,889,946 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 14,291,396 14,890,031 Avg. Assets Under Management (Billions) $1.9 $2.5

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( ) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides investment management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

