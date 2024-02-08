Farmer Brothers Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results And Publishes Quarterly Shareholder Letter

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) today reported its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. The company filed its Form 10-Q and published its quarterly shareholder letter, which contains additional details regarding the results. Both of those documents can be found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website .

“As we continue to transition our company to focus solely on what we have always done best – direct store delivery (DSD), we are pleased to see early momentum in several of our operational and financial metrics,” said President and Chief Executive Officer John Moore.“We delivered meaningful improvements in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA during the quarter, with our gross margin rising above 40% for the first time in more than a year. Although we do not expect our progress to be linear, we believe we will continue to see long-term improvement and are well on our way to being free cash flow1 positive by early fiscal 2025.”

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.



Financial results

Second quarter fiscal 2024 net sales increased $600,000 to $89.5 million compared to $88.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Overall, net sales were positively impacted by higher pricing compared to prior periods, but were offset by a decrease in coffee and allied products volume.

Gross margin increased 550 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 40.4% compared to 34.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Gross profit during the quarter increased $5.1 million to $36.1 million, or 16% on a year-over-year basis, compared to $31 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to improved pricing and a decrease in underlying commodity cost compared to the prior year.



Operating expenses decreased $2.6 million from $34.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to $31.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We saw a $1.1 million increase in general and administrative (G&A) expense and a $2.5 million increase in selling expense, which was offset by a $6.2 million increase in net gains from the sale of branch properties and other assets during the quarter. The selling expense increase was primarily due to additional costs related to healthcare benefits, rent and a year-over-year increase in incentive compensation expense, partially offset by a decrease in advertising-related expense. The increase in G&A expense was also driven by an increase in incentive compensation expense and severance-related costs, partially offset by a decrease in IT and consulting related costs compared to the prior year.



Net income from continuing operations was $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, an increase of $11.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.7 million during the prior year period.

The company's capital expenditures for the quarter were $3.3 million compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period. In fiscal 2024, Farmer Brothers anticipates between $12 and $15 million in capital expenditures. It expects to finance these expenditures through cash flow from operations and borrowings under its credit facility.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.3 million, an increase of $4.5 million compared to a loss of $2.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Farmer Brothers had $6.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. The company had outstanding borrowings of $23.3 million, utilized $4.6 million of the letters of credit sub-limit and had $24.5 million of availability under its credit facility. The company believes it is adequately capitalized to finance its operations in fiscal 2024 and remains confident it is well on its way to being free cash flow positive by early fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to"Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and other related non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Brothers is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The company's product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee, as well as tea, cappuccino mixes, spices and baking/biscuit mixes.

Farmer Brothers delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to a wide variety of U.S.-based customers, ranging from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers, such as restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products and foodservice distributors. The company's primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Boyd's, Cain's, China Mist and West Coast Coffee.

Forward-looking statements

This press release and other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about us, our future performance, our financial condition, our products, our business strategy, our beliefs and our management's assumptions. In addition, we, or others on our behalf, may make forward-looking statements in press releases or written statements, or in our communications and discussions with investors and analysts in the normal course of business through meetings, webcasts, phone calls and conference calls. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, such as like, anticipates, estimates, projects, expects, plans, believes, intends, will, could, may, assumes and other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, estimates and observations of future events based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made and include any statements that do not relate to any historical or current fact. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecast by our forward-looking statements due in part to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions set forth in this press release and Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors as well as Part II, Item 7. Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, of our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on Sept. 12, 2023, as amended by the Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on Oct. 27, 2023 (as amended, the 2023 Form 10-K), as well as those discussed elsewhere in this press release and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, severe weather, levels of consumer confidence in national and local economic business conditions, the impact of labor market conditions, the increase of costs due to inflation, an economic downturn caused by any pandemic, epidemic or other disease outbreak, comparable or similar to COVID-19, the success of our turnaround strategy, the impact of capital improvement projects, the adequacy and availability of capital resources to fund our existing and planned business operations and our capital expenditure requirements, our ability to meet financial covenant requirements in our credit facility, which could impact, among other things, our liquidity, the relative effectiveness of compensation-based employee incentives in causing improvements in our performance, the capacity to meet the demands of our large national account customers, the extent of execution of plans for the growth of our business and achievement of financial metrics related to those plans, our success in retaining and/or attracting qualified employees, our success in adapting to technology and new commerce channels, the effect of the capital markets, as well as other external factors on stockholder value, fluctuations in availability and cost of green coffee, competition, organizational changes, the effectiveness of our hedging strategies in reducing price and interest rate risk, changes in consumer preferences, our ability to provide sustainability in ways that do not materially impair profitability, changes in the strength of the economy, including any effects from inflation, business conditions in the coffee industry and food industry in general, our continued success in attracting new customers, variances from budgeted sales mix and growth rates, weather and special or unusual events, as well as other risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the 2023 Form 10-K or otherwise described from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any or all of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any other public statement made by us, including by our management, may turn out to be incorrect. We are including this cautionary note to make applicable and take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

