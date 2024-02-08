Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (domestic) or + 1-201-689-8562 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The access ID number for the replay is 13743350. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2024.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: .

