Carolee Rainey Releases New Music Video For Hard Times In The Heart

A stunning new music video by Western Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Carolee Rainey entitled "Hard Times in the Heart" has been released to YouTube.

BERKSHIRES, MA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Folk-Americana singer-songwriter Carolee Rainey 's approach to music is much like a painter approaching a blank canvas, with the entirety of the image already formed in her creative mind. Her approach to recording is thus one of filling the canvas with color, bringing her picture-perfect songs into the physical world.

Rainey's songs will come to her at any hour of the day, often with the complete lyric and melody. She has learned to be ready for them when they appear.

"My song ideas often come at the most inconvenient times. There have been so many times when I've told myself 'I'll definitely remember this idea,' and I'll work on it as soon as I wake up. Oh, but I never do! I've learned that lesson the hard way; so even if you're exhausted, you write down all your early morning ideas," said Rainey.

For Rainey, who has become a highly accomplished and published songwriter, her latest release on Sapphire Records, "Hard Times in the Heart, is actually her oldest song.

"This is the first song I ever wrote. Ironically, years later, the lyrics mirrored my own personal life. This song landed me my first publishing deal. It was a tremendous labor of love and an awakening on the intricacies of songwriting," she said.

A video for "Hard Times in the Heart" was released on YouTube today. It was directed by David Veslocki, and filmed in Connecticut.

The song was recorded at Ricky Skaggs Studio, in Hendersonville, TN. It was an easy choice for Rainey to record in one the fastest growing, and most popular, music cities outside of Nashville.

"[Hendersonville] has been the home of Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Taylor Swift and dozens of other globally known musicians," Mayor Jamie Clary said. "The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs are current residents."

Performing on the song are top Nashville/Hendersonville session musicians including Jonathan Trebing on guitar; Chris Donohue on bass; Eamon Mclaughlin on fiddle; Chris Benelli on drums, and Carolee Rainey, herself, on guitar and vocals. Engineers on the song include Lee Groitsch and Dewey Boyd, Jr.

Watch "Hard Times in the Heart" music video on YouTube, and look for her on the web at

