Truly Legit Next-Gen Trust Badges Protect Brands And Consumers Against Online Fraud

Truly Legit's products deliver fraud protection for online consumers, while driving performance boosts and safeguarding the brand reputation of online businesses globally.

Calgary-based software company's intelligent trust badges bring transparency to e-commerce through verification and authentication.

- Truly Legit Co-Founder George ChalapasCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Truly Legit , the fast-growing new entrant in the online verification and fraud prevention space, has released a next-generation product: intelligent internet trust badges . When placed on a website, Truly Legit trust badges are a symbol of legitimacy, backed by verification to ensure online consumers are protected from fraud and know which businesses they can trust.The Calgary-based software company has developed proprietary verification and badge technology, setting them far apart from competitors.The release of Truly Legit's verification and trust badge product comes at a turning point in demand for online verification, as online scams reach unprecedented levels of sophistication and frequency. The service is designed to be accessible and drive benefits to both online businesses and consumers. For online consumers, the core benefit is fraud protection, allowing for increased confidence and trust in the online businesses they interact with. As for online businesses, this service can drive significant performance boosts by making verified businesses the preferred option to consumers, as a verified and safe business. This state-of-the-art technology will transform the online marketplace by establishing an effective, trusted, and fully adopted method for verifying the legitimacy of online businesses and ensuring the safety of online consumers.Co-founded by tech entrepreneurs George Chalapas and Zachary Fietz, Truly Legit's unique technology offers value to various industries, such as the online payments and e-commerce industry, where trust and legitimacy are at the forefront of importance.“We see trust, or lack thereof, as being the single biggest hurdle to the modern internet, causing tremendous pain points for online consumers and businesses,” Truly Legit Co-Founder George Chalapas said during a recent interview.“Our vision is to create a more trustworthy, reliable, and prosperous online experience.”Truly Legit prides itself on being industry innovators, understanding the ever-changing landscape of online fraud and the continuous threat it poses to businesses and consumers globally.“As scammers continue to evolve their tactics and become more adaptable, it's natural for consumers to grow increasingly fearful of online scams,” explained Co-Founder Zachary Fietz.“The internet has the potential to be a safe environment, not just for commerce but for other services as well. To make this vision a reality, people need a reliable way to trust that businesses and websites are who they say they are, and that their personal information will remain safe and secure. At Truly Legit, we know that our technology, paired with our ability to offer our services globally, will go a long way toward making this potential a reality.”Key Takeaways:. Truly Legit releases unique online consumer fraud protection solution, built around legitimacy & verification of online businesses.. When placed on a website, Truly Legit trust badges are a symbol of legitimacy, backed by verification to ensure online consumers are protected from fraud and know which businesses they can trust.. Demand for verification and fraud protection is high, as online scams reach unprecedented levels of sophistication and frequency.. Truly Legit prides itself on being industry innovators, understanding the ever-changing landscape of online fraud and the continuous threat it poses.To learn more about Truly Legit and how their intelligent trust badges are revolutionizing the online space, you can find an ongoing series of informative blogs on the Truly Legit website.

