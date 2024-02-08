Albers Aerospace Announces The Acquisition Of Onepath Systems, LLC.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albers Aerospace a McKinney, Texas-based small business announced it has completed the acquisition of Onepath Systems, LLC of Atlanta, Georgia.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Albers Aerospace, a McKinney, Texas-based small business specializing in systems engineering, aviation services, and aerospace/defense manufacturing, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Atlanta, Georgia's Onepath Systems LLC. This strategic move will see Onepath becoming a wholly owned subsidiary under Albers Aerospace's Defense Division, enhancing the company's comprehensive suite of capabilities to support our customers.

John Albers, CEO and President of Albers Aerospace, emphasized the acquisition's alignment with the company's mission to innovate for tomorrow's Warfighter today. "Integrating Onepath with our existing operations and recent acquisitions fortifies our commitment to delivering unparalleled support and value to our Warfighter and partners worldwide," Albers stated.

With over 18 years of experience as a Department of Defense contractor, Onepath Systems has established itself as a leader in turnkey onsite installation, maintenance, technical integration, and operational services for the defense, government, and commercial sectors. This acquisition not only expands Albers Aerospace's service offerings but also reinforces its position in the defense and aerospace industry.

Danny Johnson, EVP of Albers Aerospace Defense Division, highlighted the significant impact of Onepath's expertise. "Onepath's extensive experience and specialized services in strategic onsite installation and maintenance will be instrumental in our national service expansion," Johnson remarked.

Adam Waxman, President of Onepath Systems, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership's future. "Joining forces with Albers Aerospace represents a shared vision and commitment to excellence. We are excited for the opportunities this collaboration will unlock," said Waxman, who will continue leading Onepath and join Albers as VP of Connectivity Solutions in the Defense Division.

Albers Aerospace is a leading provider of engineering services, aviation services, manufacturing, and innovative technologies for the aerospace and defense sector. Committed to supporting the Warfighter with cutting-edge solutions, Albers Aerospace is dedicated to delivering value and excellence in all

