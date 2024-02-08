(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Enhanced Focus on Evidence-Based Design

- Sara Beth Joyner DALLAS, TEXAS, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an innovative stride within the art consulting industry, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have announced their enhanced focus on evidence-based design principles to guide the selection of visual communications styles and color palettes for healthcare and corporate projects. This approach underscores the firms' commitment to creating spaces that not only captivate visually but also support health and wellness, productivity, and overall well-being.A Scientific Approach to Art SelectionLeveraging the latest research in evidence-based design, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have refined their design selection process, ensuring that every piece of visual communications and every color scheme is chosen with the intention of optimizing the environment for its intended audience.“There's a science to art and an art to science, we're able to bring those together to optimize a space” shared the firm's President, Sara Beth Joyner. Evidence-based design, a methodology that bases design decisions on credible research to achieve the best possible outcomes, is at the core of the firms' strategy to enhance the healing process, improve staff satisfaction, and elevate the overall user experience in spaces they curate.Improving Outcomes Through Art & Visual CommunicationsThe thoughtful application of evidence-based design in art selection by Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House has led to significant improvements in project outcomes, including:.Reduced stress and anxiety for patients, enhancing the healing environment within healthcare facilities..Increased productivity and morale among staff through carefully chosen designs that stimulate creativity and reduce fatigue..Enhanced satisfaction for clients and their stakeholders by creating aesthetically pleasing and psychologically supportive spaces.Expertise in Improving Outcomes with Visual CommunicationsThe project managers and design team at Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are not only skilled in art curation and graphic design but are also trained in the principles of evidence-based design. This unique combination allows them to select artworks that are scientifically proven to contribute to therapeutic and productive environments. Whether it's choosing calming color palettes for a patient recovery room or selecting vibrant artwork to energize a corporate office, their choices are informed by solid research and a deep understanding of the impact of visual elements on human well-being. Sr. Project Manager, Mercedes Burton, elaborated“We recently completed a project for a learning hospital that will be used for training and research. We went with a bright, exciting color scheme and flowing abstracts to create an invigorating environment for the new medical talent that will be there daily.”A Legacy of Innovation and ExcellenceFor over two decades, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have been pioneers in integrating art and visual communications into healthcare and corporate settings. Their commitment to evidence-based design represents the latest evolution in their mission to provide superior consulting services that go beyond aesthetics to support health, wellness, and productivity.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art HouseHealthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, President214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, Sr. Project Manager972-730-6622......

