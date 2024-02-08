(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bausch + Lomb Receives FDA Approval for TENEOTM Excimer Laser Platform for Myopia and Myopic Astigmatism, Marking the First Excimer Lasik Platform Approved in Nearly Two Decades. The Waring Vision Institute's Dr. George Waring IV will be the First in the Nation to Introduce TENEOTM Technology to Patients

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George

Waring IV of The Waring Vision Institute (Mt. Pleasant, SC ) will be the first in the nation to perform patient treatments on the just approved

TENEO TM Excimer Laser Platform for Myopia and Myopic Astigmatism. "The precise engineering of this platform delivers a fast, small, technologically advanced machine that provides an exceptional experience for both surgeons and patients," said Luc

Bonnefoy, president, Global Surgical, Bausch + Lomb. He added, "We are excited to partner with Dr.

Waring and the professionals at the Waring Vision Institute to launch this important vision enhancement technology in the U.S."

"FDA approval of

TENEO represents a major milestone for the advancement of laser vision correction technology," said George Waring IV, M.D., ophthalmologist, founder and medical director, Waring Vision Institute. "In addition to the technological advantages TENEO offers, the open air feeling around the laser and quiet performance contribute to a comfortable experience for the patient."



Dr.

Waring also commented on the decision to partner with Bausch + Lomb in the introduction of this new technology, "I have had the opportunity to serve as an investigator for the FDA clinical trials and assist with the planning of introducing this technology to the United States. These are some of the best results to date. Incorporating it within the

Waring Vision Institute is our continuing commitment to assuring that our patients have access to a complete line of vision corrective procedures and the technology to assure that they are safely and effectively applied."

Dr. George

Waring IV

is Founder and Medical Director of the Waring Vision Institute , South Carolina. In addition to the first scheduled application of the

TENEO technology, Dr. Waring introduced the first high speed LASIK excimer laser to the United States in December 2012, which was the last time an excimer laser was introduced to the US market. He also performed the first commercial Johnson & Johnson

Tecnis Toric II astigmatism correcting implant in the world. Dr.

Waring is a board-certified eye doctor and ophthalmologist, offering a full range of vision correction services. For a detailed bio of Dr. Waring, please visit .

SOURCE Waring Vision Institute