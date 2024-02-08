SENTIENT Furniture Opens A New Workshop And Gallery Space In Brooklyn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Signature Live Edge Table

Luxury Console Dresser

Resine River Colorado Table

SENTIENT Furniture is now open to visitors who enjoy fine furniture with exceptional artistic savoir-faire.

- Alireza Yavari, co-founder and chief brand officer at SENTIENTBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Located at the heart of Brooklyn, New York, and renowned for its brand collaborations with names such as Marriot, Edition Hotels and Porsche, SENTIENT Furniture is now open to visitors who enjoy fine furniture with exceptional artistic savoir-faire.Both the workshop and the studio gallery reside on a single level within a building shared with other creative brands. The proximity brings a natural creative flow and fosters a dynamic synergy among staff and guests.“Our ambition is to cultivate designer partnerships and deepen ties with local professionals and enthusiasts alike, as we champion the spirit of innovation that defines Brooklyn. The gallery stands as a reflection of NYC, aiming to project the same vibe that makes this city so endlessly captivating,” says Alireza Yavari, co-founder and chief brand officer at SENTIENT.SENTIENT employs skilled in-house experts and collaborates with third-party designers to craft custom furniture pieces, offering limitless personalization possibilities. The company's luxury products span many categories, highlighting the embrace of functionality and fine art. SENTIENT is renowned for its rich catalog, from residential to commercial furniture, as well as architectural millwork. The furniture brand specializes in upholstered pieces, solid wood creations, all-weather outdoor furnishings and innovative concept items that merge superior materials to make a strong statement.“Our designer furniture gallery presents contemporary art pieces as part of our premium collection, alongside distinctive designs born from past collaborations. These models are customizable, accepting endless adjustments to the initial design. We aim to forge artistic furniture that blends unique styles with rich sentimental significance,” says Mr. Yavari.SENTIENT ensures all its materials meet certification standards, closing the gap between opulent décor and environmentally conscious furniture. Unlike past designs that overlooked sustainable practices or conscious consumerism, the current trend leans significantly towards green manufacturing and eco-friendly appeal. Property owners, particularly those managing venues, are now more aware of resource conservation, advocating for renewable materials and ethical production techniques. The open gallery space is another influence in this direction, aiming to further validate this sustainable movement.For more information, call SENTIENT at (347) 309-6217 or visit sentientfurniture. The gallery and workshop are located at 276 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, and are accessible during standard business hours.About SENTIENT FurnitureThe philosophy of SENTIENT Furniture is found in the name. It is a concept that describes the ability to perceive through sensation and consciousness, coloring our rich awareness of the world. By imbuing our designer furniture with these sophisticated pursuits, our goal is to alert the perception of our clients. We continue the tradition of the early Brooklyn furniture makers, through old-world craftsmanship and artisanal design, offering high-end custom furniture that captivates the senses.We want our luxury furniture collection to be thought-provoking, exciting, and occasionally punctuated with elegant grandeur. The goal is to provoke a reaction that ignites curiosity, enjoyment, and a sense of aesthetic awe. As a New York furniture maker, our success depends upon genuine excitement for each line of products and the portfolio of custom projects. One that resonates with astute observers, who ask questions, comment, and appreciate this sophisticated upscale furniture collection.

Alireza Yavari, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer

SENTIENT Furniture

+1 (347) 309-6721

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram