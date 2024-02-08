INTEGRATED ONCOLOGY NETWORK And Ccare WELCOME HEMATOLOGY ONCOLOGIST DR. PHILIP MARJON TO THEIR MEDICAL TEAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding Community Cancer Care with Hematology Oncology Services



NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Oncology Network (ION), with California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence (cCARE) is thrilled to announce the addition of distinguished Hematology Oncologist Dr. Philip Marjon to the medical team.



Philip Marjon, M.D., M.S., is a board-certified Hematologist and Medical Oncologist, having earned his medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Following his residency in internal medicine at Lankenau Medical Center, he completed his fellowship in hematology and oncology at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence, RI. Dr. Marjon began his medical career as part of a research team with the University of New Mexico's Department of Biochemistry. He has participated actively in various research teams nationwide, including those at Roger Williams Medical Center and Lankenau Institute for Medical Research (LIMR). Throughout his career, Dr. Marjon has made notable contributions to medical literature and is passionate about sharing his knowledge and experience in cancer research.

"I am thrilled to join cCare. Their commitment to excellence and patient-centered care is a small part of what makes them a partner expert in cancer care.", said Dr. Marjon.

Jedidiah Monson, MD, cCARE Board President and Medical Director of Radiation/Imaging, said, "Dr. Marjon's extensive background and expertise will strengthen our capacity to offer exceptional oncology services and meet the needs of specialty oncology care in our community."

Barry Tanner, CEO of Integrated Oncology Network, emphasized the importance of this addition: "By welcoming Dr. Philip Marjon to our practice, we're expanding our team of expert medical professionals and enhancing our ability to provide exceptional oncology care and support to our patients."



Dr. Marjon is now accepting new patients. Contact cCARE to learn more about his services.

About Integrated Oncology Network

Integrated Oncology Network partners directly with physicians, hospitals and other healthcare providers to offer the latest services and technologies to their patients. Founded in 2008, ION has grown to more than 55 centers across the country, providing a complete and integrated continuum of care – diagnostic testing, radiation oncology, medical oncology, urology and other ancillary services. For more information, visit .



About cCARE

California Cancer Associates for Research & Excellence, cCARE, is the largest full-service private oncology and hematology practice in California. Affiliated with Integrated Oncology Network (ION), cCARE delivers the highest quality medical oncology, chemotherapy and radiation treatments, supplemented by a large research and clinical trials program. With eight clinical and business offices in the San Diego and Fresno areas, cCARE provides patients with care beyond treatment no matter where they call home. For more information, visit .



