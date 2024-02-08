CME Group Inc. Names Slate Of Director Nominees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc., the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Thursday, May 9, 2024.



The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:



Terrence A. Duffy, 65, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group

Kathryn Benesh, 64, CPA, Retired Partner, Deloitte

Timothy S. Bitsberger, 64, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)

Charles P. Carey, 70, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC

Bryan T. Durkin, 63, Former President, CME Group

Harold Ford Jr., 53, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group; Member of Congress (1997-2007)

Martin J. Gepsman, 71, Independent Broker and Trader

Larry G. Gerdes, 75, Executive Chairman, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments

Daniel R. Glickman, 79, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)

Daniel G. Kaye, 69, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Phyllis M. Lockett, 58, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations

Deborah J. Lucas, 65, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

Terry L. Savage, 79, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.

Rahael Seifu, 42, Director, Legal, Google LLC

William R. Shepard, 77, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.

Howard J. Siegel, 67, Independent Trader Dennis A. Suskind, 81, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.; Lead Director, CME Group

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:



William W. Hobert, 60, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC

Patrick J. Mulchrone, 66, Independent Trader Robert J. Tierney, 48, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:



Michael G. Dennis, 43, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC Patrick W. Maloney, 62, Independent Floor Broker

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:

Elizabeth A. Cook, 63, Independent Broker and Trader

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on

,

,

,

,

and

. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the

platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central

counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and

Chicago

Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the

City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group