LAWSUIT: Dune Buggy Company Negligence Caused Catastrophic, Career-Ending Injuries

A licensed seafarer is still fighting to save his nearly-severed hand from injuries suffered on a vehicle that lacked industry-standard safety features

BRAWLEY, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A catastrophic dune buggy rollover that nearly severed a man's hand was the direct result of the vehicle's owner and manufacturer's failure to provide adequate safety devices, according to allegations in a lawsuit filed (case no. ECU003367) Monday in Imperial County Superior Court.Plaintiff James Montano remains in the hospital months after the two-seat Can-Am Maverick X3 XRS Turbo RR he rented on November 11, 2023 crushed his arm. Montano has undergone numerous surgical procedures, skin grafts, hyperbaric treatments, and infection treatments, all in an effort to save his left hand from being amputated.He was transported via helicopter for emergency treatment of these severe injuries after a dune buggy he rented from defendant Glamis Dunes Rentals rolled over, partially ejecting him and crushing his arm under its roll cage.The defendant, which markets itself as a“premier destination” for recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) at Glamis Dunes, in Brawley, CA, did not tell the plaintiff that the dune buggy was prone to rollovers and lacked critical safety features, including window netting and wrist restraints that could have protected Montano from injury.Even if Montano's hand is saved from amputation, the significant, lifelong damage he suffered has effectively ended Montano's career as a licensed seafarer and a ship crew member by trade.“The safety features these defendants failed to provide cost nothing in comparison to the enormity of the medical bills and rehabilitation effort James now faces for him to have so much as a fighting chance of regaining the ability to simply hold a water bottle, much less ever climb a ship rope's ladder again,” said Montano's attorney Ari S. Friedman .“The significant physical and financial jeopardy James now faces is the direct result of the conscious choice these defendants made about safety features to include with the Can-Am.”Partner Ari S. Friedman and Senior Partner Timothy Loranger , handle catastrophic injury cases at the law firm Wisner Baum LLP. Their lawsuit seeks damages against Glamis Dunes Rentals and Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., the vehicle's Montreal-based manufacturer, as well as its US-based subsidiaries.

