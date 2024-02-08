Stickley Introduces The Maidstone Collection, Celebrating Relaxed Casual Style

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maidstone Chair, Sofa, Rectangular Cocktail Table, and Two-Drawer Side Table

Maidstone Upholstered Bed, Chair, Nine-Drawer Dresser, and Nightstand in Woven Jute

Maidstone Rectangular Dining Table, Upholstered Arm and Side Chairs, and Four-Door Server

Inspired by casual coastal styles, the Maidstone Collection updates traditional design with natural style elements to create a sanctuary of relaxed living.

MANLIUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- L. & J.G. Stickley is excited to launch its newest collection, Maidstone , at authorized furniture dealers nationwide. Inspired by casual coastal styles yet suitable for any home, Maidstone updates traditional design with natural style elements to conjure an atmosphere of refreshing breezes, tall, waving grasses, and sun-dappled woods. It's a collection that allows customers to create a sanctuary of relaxed living.The Maidstone Collection offers pieces for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, including an upholstered bed available in queen, king, and California king sizes. It begins with solid red oak, a wood specifically chosen for its deep, open grain. Edges have been sheared away and silhouettes softened and shaped by bold chamfers, deep bevels, and gently flared legs. As with all Stickley furniture, time-honored construction techniques such as mortise-and-tenon joinery and side-hung, center-guided drawers ensure each piece's lasting strength and beauty.Two cerused finish options highlight the red oak grain: Sandbank, a breezy, relaxed tone reminiscent of broad beaches and bleached driftwood, and Pier, a brown with a cool tone and slightly weathered appearance that evokes a boardwalk or a cabin in the woods. The collection's debt to nature is also seen in a Woven Jute texture offered as an option on select tabletops and drawer fronts, in a pair of tones chosen to complement the Pier and Sandbank finishes. Hardware includes hexagonal knobs, ring pulls, and organically shaped branch pulls in a Warm Nickel finish that suits Maidstone's tranquil look and feel.Beautifully tailored and exceptionally comfortable, Maidstone's upholstered furniture features a clean, refined track-arm style with curved silhouettes and plush, spacious seating. New fabrics and leathers offer quiet, natural colors and soft textures, and bases for the sofa and chair are available in either red oak (Sandbank or Pier finish) or maple (any Stickley maple finish).The Maidstone Collection is available nationwide. Visit the Stickley store locator to find an authorized dealer. In select areas of the country, Maidstone can be purchased online at ShopStickley .L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America's finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today's homes with updated styles and modern collections.

Beth Chang

Stickley

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram