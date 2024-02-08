NEW SURVEY: ONLINE DATING TAKES A MENTAL HEALTH TOLL- USUALLY NOT ENOUGH TO PERMANENTLY UNMATCH FROM APPS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For those in search of a valentine, new survey findings released last week by the Florida-based behavioral health provider, FHE Health , may be eye-opening. Data collected from 320 respondents provided a mixed picture of online dating and its impact on mental health, as well as the extent to which these issues affect dating patterns.On the one hand, the data overwhelmingly supported the conclusion that online dating can take a significant toll on mental health. Strikingly, 61.4 percent of respondents reported they had to take a break from online dating due to its mental health effects.About one in two people (52.3 percent) said a dating app put them in a position that made them feel unsafe. More often than not, dating apps increased feelings of loneliness and isolation-“moderately” for 41 percent and“significantly” for 23 percent. A majority of respondents experienced stress and anxiety from their use of dating apps, whether frequently (16.9 percent) or occasionally (39.8 percent).Strikingly, these repercussions did not seem to be a major deterrent to online daters, starting with how they rated the apps. Those who said they“frequently” experienced stress or anxiety on dating apps also rated their overall experience the highest: 5 out of 5 (on a scale of 1-5). 77 percent said they would still recommend online dating to others. Casual daters, the most represented group, recommended dating apps the most. Even among those who reported that an app had compromised their sense of safety, this factor did not have a major effect on overall positive ratings.Tinder, then Bumble, were the two most popular dating apps among respondents. All survey participants were U.S.-based workers in Amazon's Mechanical Turk crowdsourcing program and compensated at the usual worker rate.About FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.

