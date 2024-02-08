Exhaletm Collaborates With SALT Chamber On Salt Lounge Journey At Virgin Hotels New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SALT Chamber is the pioneer of dry salt therapy, having implemented more than 2,000 salt rooms worldwide.

- Kim VaughnBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SALT Chamber is pleased to announce a collaboration with ExhaleTM at their new flagship location at Virgin Hotels New York City on a multisensory salt room. Inspired by SALT Chamber's Wellness Suite, Exhale's Salt Lounge Journey features heated zero gravity recliners, sound and vibrational therapy, compression boots, LED face mask, sleep goggles, and a menu of IV drips. The new recovery spaces are part of“Exhale 2.0,” which includes the salt room, hammam, sauna, and the first-ever snow room created in the city.“Exhale always collaborates with the industry's best-in-class partners, so working with SALT Chamber was the obvious choice,” said Kim Vaughn, chief commercial officer of Exhale. "In addition to working with on the concept, design, installation and staff training, SALT Chamber helped us integrate the complementary wellness modalities to create impactful, total mind-body wellness experiences.”Exhale's Salt Lounge focuses on the mind, body, and breath. Featuring a soothing custom backlit Himalayan salt wall, the salt room showcases a UL Listed and CE Certified S.A.L.T. FX® Pro Halogenerator, combined with wellness modalities from SALT Chamber partners-Oakworks with the SoVi Curvaloungers with vibroacoustic sound, Myndstream music stream, and Therabody for the compression, rest goggles and red-light mask.“Salt has become a staple for wellbeing and recovery. We are excited to see Exhale embracing Experience SALT+ to layer other modalities for next-level personalization and efficacy,” said Leo Tonkin, CEO of SALT Chamber.“We are honored to be part of the Exhale vision and proud to be part of their flagship facility in partnership with Virgin Hotels and are looking forward to working on future projects.”About SALT ChamberSALT Chamber is the pioneer of dry salt therapy, having implemented more than 2,000 salt rooms worldwide. The company offers SALT FX® halogenerators, Himalayan salt décor and turnkey wellness solutions. For more information, visit .About ExhaleExhaleTM is a unique well-being brand that has addressed mind and body through spa and fitness for 23 years. Dedicated to total well-being, ExhaleTM operates in luxury hotels across the U.S. and Caribbean, offering dozens of proprietary boutique fitness classes and award-winning, transformative spa therapies, including new recovery services with Therabody and IV drips. For more information, please visit and follow @exhale_fitspalife.General Contact:Peter Cianfaglione, Jr.Marketing ManagerSALT Chamber561-286-8269...Media Contact:Nancy GriffinPrincipalContento Marketing415.987.0012...

