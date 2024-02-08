International Education Corp. Resolves All Issues With U.S. Department Of Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With these

matters now resolved the company looks forward to educating and training America's workforce for years to come

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Education Corporation (IEC), one

of America's

leading providers of

career and technical education for over 40 years, today announced that the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) has recertified

UEI College and United Education Institute

to continue receiving Title IV funds for the next three years as part of a comprehensive resolution that ends a dispute over federal funding.

"This recertification

for UEI and UEI College

reaffirms our commitment to providing

access to

quality education and to our students, empowering them to

pursue their academic goals and achieve success in their chosen fields,"

said IEC spokesperson Joseph Cockrell.



IEC's short-term, hands-on skills training has allowed generations of workers to fill some of America's most important entry-level jobs by educating Electrician Technicians, Dental Assistants, Automotive Technicians, Medical Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians – and more – at laboratory-based campuses, with most programs designed to be completed in as few as 10 months.

IEC participates

in the Higher Education

Act's Title

IV student lending program, which allows eligible students of all backgrounds and experience levels who qualify

for

access to federal financial aid.

The USDOE alleged in 2023 that IEC's Florida Career College violated federal rules to qualify students for enrollment and financial aid.

"IEC vigorously contested the claims made against it but appreciates its partners at the US Department of Education for reviewing the school's evidence and engaging in the productive dialogue that culminated in the

resolution

announced today," Cockrell

said. "This outcome

allows

us

to continue

our

crucial mission serving students, student employers, and our

campus

communities throughout the United States."

The agreement resolves

all

outstanding administrative actions brought

by the USDOE

against

all

IEC

school groups

and allows

IEC

to focus on its

critical

mission of student success

through exemplary graduation and student employment rates.

As part

of the process, IEC

made the very expensive but responsible decision to

complete the training for all enrolled Florida Career College students with quality and integrity.



"We have secured what we believe to be the very best outcome for IEC's students, employers, and our campus communities of educators and staff," said IEC Chairman and CEO Dr. Fardad Fateri. "In our unwavering commitment to our students, employees, and employer partners

who depend on us to prepare well-trained graduates for the modern workforce, this outcome with the Department

is a testament

to IEC's dedication to transparency, accountability,

regulatory compliance,

and

strong student graduation and employment rates."

Fateri continued: "The integral role IEC plays in educating America's workforce cannot be overstated.

We have

been a stalwart champion of our students, making

substantial contributions to reshaping the post-secondary educational landscape of this country. We have been a beacon of hope for students who have felt left behind by traditional higher education. Today, I stand with immense pride as we reflect on our

superior

track record of regulatory compliance and student success.

IEC's

collective

student

completion and placement rates,

along with our consistent compliance with national accreditation, state,

and federal agency regulations validate IEC as a premier provider of career education in America. We look forward to providing quality education and career training for many more years in the future."

About International Education Corporation

Founded in 1982, International Education Corporation (IEC) is a national leader in postsecondary career education, offering short-term training programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, skilled trades, business, technology, and criminal justice. Headquartered in Irvine, California, IEC is the parent company for United Education Institute (UEI), UEI College, SAGE Truck Driving Schools, and U.S. Colleges. As an employee-owned organization, International Education Corporation and its subsidiaries are dedicated to the success of our students, our employees, and the communities we serve. We strive to drive personal and community transformation by empowering students to make a positive and enduring life change. We do this by preparing our students with the knowledge and skills they need - both personal and professional - to work in today's most promising and in-demand career fields. To learn more visit ieccolleges.

CONTACT: Joseph Cockrell [email protected] 949.812.7749

