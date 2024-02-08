(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Navigating the landscape of Wet AMD Therapies During AMD Awareness Month

Exton, Pennsylvania, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Awareness Month unfolds, illuminating the visual challenges faced by millions of Americans with AMD, the need for optimal treatment solutions becomes increasingly evident. Wet AMD poses a particularly severe threat to vision, necessitating treatment with biologic therapies administered in four to twelve-week intervals. However, the current treatment landscape often burdens elderly patients with high treatment frequencies, impacting their ability to attend all appointments.

Spherix Global Insights conducted an in-depth analysis through its RealTime Dynamix TM report series, delving into the evolving perceptions of ophthalmologists (n=101) regarding approved therapies for wet AMD. In January 2024, ophthalmologists were surveyed on their preferred biologic treatment for wet AMD among other topics.

Historically, cost considerations have driven insurers like Medicare and commercial payers to initiate treatment with cheaper, first-generation anti-VEGF biologics for wet AMD patients. However, as ophthalmologists strive to preserve their patients' vision, they frequently transition them to newer-generation anti-VEGF therapies to optimize outcomes.

The emergence of newer, more efficacious anti-VEGF biologics arose in 2011 with Regeneron's Eylea (2mg), followed by Genentech's Vabysmo more recently in 2022. Regeneron very recently introduced Eylea HD, a higher-dose formulation, with an apparent strategy to switch Eylea 2mg patients to the new version offering greater patient benefit. While these advanced therapies have resulted in better patient outcomes, they come at a higher price.

Spherix's latest market tracking data reveals over 80% of ophthalmologists are extremely satisfied with Eylea HD, a satisfaction level bolstered by their extensive experience with its lower-dose form. Yet, satisfaction rates are slightly higher for Vabysmo than Eylea HD. Whereas it took Vabysmo two years on the market to surpass 80% of physicians being highly satisfied, Eylea HD reached that level in just six months post-launch. This indicates a competitive landscape where preferences are nuanced.

Ophthalmologists were asked about their preferred biologic treatment for wet AMD, resulting in approximately one in four ophthalmologists selecting Vabysmo compared to Eylea or Eylea HD, marking the first time it has emerged as the top choice in Spherix's tracking since its launch.

In terms of Regeneron's apparent marketing strategy, it appears that ophthalmologists are primarily prescribing Eylea HD to patients previously using Eylea 2mg, and further they have no intentions of transitioning patients from Vabysmo to Eylea HD. Considering that most AMD patients initially receive early-generation Avastin or Lucentis treatments before switching to Eylea 2mg, it follows that the majority of Vabysmo users have also been switched from Eylea 2mg. It appears Vabysmo may continue to gain market share from the Eylea franchise until Eylea HD is considered by ophthalmologists to be the first biologic used after Avastin/Lucentis.

In the very competitive AMD treatment market, it will be paramount to watch the battle between biotechnology titans Genentech and Regeneron play out. However, this dynamic landscape is poised for further disruption as gene therapies from 4D Molecular Therapeutics, AbbVie/RegenxBio and non-injectable therapies from Ocular Therapeutix and others loom on the horizon, potentially reshaping the industry in the next three to five years.

Spherix will continue to track the Wet AMD market within our RealTime Dynamix TM : Age-Related Macular Degeneration services. Stay up to date on further shifts as new treatments emerge and current treatments expand in the market.

