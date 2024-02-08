AAFA Statement on Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient advocacy group calls on Uber to be a friend to the food allergy community

Washington, DC, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) issued the following statement which may be attributed to Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO:

On behalf of the more than 20 million people in the United States with food allergies, AAFA is disappointed that Uber Eats chose to make light of a serious condition in their “Don't Forget Uber Eats” campaign ahead of the Super Bowl.

Food allergies are no laughing matter. In fact, they can cause life-threatening allergic reactions known as anaphylaxis. The USDA reports that there are about 30,000 emergency room visits due to anaphylactic reactions to food each year.

People with food allergies must take great care to ensure they don't accidentally eat their food allergens. This can make eating out or ordering food online challenging if restaurants and apps don't clearly label food allergens for consumers.

AAFA urges Uber Eats to assess how they can be a better friend and ally to the millions of consumers with medical dietary restrictions.

Advertisers and the outlets running ads should take steps to prevent their platforms from being used to mock health conditions.

##

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa and kidswithfoodallergies

Attachment

AAFA Statement on Uber Eats Super Bowl Ad

CONTACT: Andy Spears Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America 2029741223 ...