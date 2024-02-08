Chilling Prospects : Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecasted To Reach $133.97 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type, End-use Industry, Product, and Technology: Asia-Pacific Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market was valued at $68.32 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $133.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7%.

Rise in number of refrigerated warehouses, growth of the processed food sector, and development of the pharmaceuticals sector have boosted the growth of the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market . However, lack of standardization and high operational cost hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics and availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of business type, end-use industry, product, and region. Based on business type, the cold storage segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the cold chain transport segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of end-use industry, the meat fish & sea food segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around one-third of the market. However, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market is analyzed across several regions such as Japan, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, China, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The market across China dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the market across Vietnam segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as CJ Rokin Logistics, AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., CWT Pte. Limited, JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited, OOCL Logistics Limited, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., SF Express, SCG Logistics Management Company Limited, United Parcel Service, and X2 Logistics Networks.

Key Findings Of The Study

🔸By business type, the cold chain transport segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

🔸On the basis of end-use industry, the meat, fish, & sea food segment is projected to lead the market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

🔸Depending on product, the air conditioning segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

🔸On the basis of technology, the Air Blown segment is projected to lead the market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

🔸China dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. ASEAN countries are growth frontiers in the Asia-Pacific market, owing to changing food industry outlook in respective countries and changing trade scenarios.

