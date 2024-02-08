China’S Deflationary Spiral Intensifies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China saw significant deflation in January 2023 as consumer prices dropped by 0.8% YoY, the largest in over a decade.



This decline outpaced economists' predictions, suggesting a worsening economic forecast.



Producer prices dropped by 2.5%, indicating ongoing factory-level deflation and challenging manufacturing recovery.



Policymakers and analysts are now urging for aggressive policies to stimulate demand and boost economic confidence.



Post-COVID-19 recovery hurdles, a struggling property sector, local government debt, and low global demand fuel the deflationary trend.



A notable decrease in core inflation and a record drop in food prices, led by a 17% decrease in pork prices, have sparked fears of a deflationary cycle.



This cycle could lower consumer spending, impacting overall consumption and business outcomes.



Despite achieving a 5% growth target in 2023, China's economic rebound remains fragile.







The central bank has cut bank reserves to support the economy, but experts feel more measures are necessary to elevate consumer confidence and demand.



Real estate sector issues largely drive deflationary pressures expected to persist for another six months.



The property sector's downturn and stock market volatility have negatively affected household sentiment.



This situation underscores the need for rate cuts and enhanced policy support.



China's move to replace its top securities regulator aims to restore confidence in financial markets.



This change may indicate upcoming support measures for the stock market but also underscores broader economic concerns and the need for decisive actions against deflation.



These developments highlight the urgent need for strategic interventions to counter deflationary trends and stimulate growth.



It stresses the importance of policy measures, consumer confidence, and economic recovery efforts in navigating through these challenges.

