Beyond Hydropower: Expanding Latam’S Green Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America leads in renewable energy, with hydropower generating 45% of its electricity, outpacing the global average of 16%.



The region's energy mix is 60% renewable, thanks to solar and wind power.



This positions it as a key player in the global move towards sustainable energy, aiming for a fully renewable supply by 2030.



However, reliance on hydropower brings challenges. Climate phenomena like El Niño and droughts can slash water levels, forcing nations like Ecuador to import energy in 2023.



Esteban Quintana of Klik Energy points to such dependency's vulnerabilities and environmental concerns.



To counter this, 15% of the region's energy now comes from non-hydro renewables. Brazil, Colombia, and other nations are diversifying their energy sources.



Despite oil's dominance for decades, the IEA encourages a broader mix, including nuclear and non-renewable waste.







Jordan Butler of CleanLight urges investment in solar, wind, and geothermal energy.



He emphasizes the need for innovation, energy efficiency, and climate adaptation strategies.



Achieving the 2030 goal faces obstacles, including lack of incentives and educational gaps.



Environmental and community approvals pose hurdles for new hydropower projects, according to Roberto Lares Lleras of Wärtsilä in Colombia.



Addressing energy waste and CO2 emissions, Schneider Electric advocates for technological integration in energy management.



This includes monitoring resources to ensure the sustainable use of renewables.



Klik Energy's digital marketplace facilitates the exchange of energy between producers and consumers.



It ensures efficient energy use during shortages, thus promoting a more sustainable and less pollutant-dependent energy landscape.

