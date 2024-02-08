Pregnant Women In Remote Afghanistan Face Higher Death Risk

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Population Fund said in its report on Thursday that in faraway places in Afghanistan, many women often die while giving birth.

According to the agency, many women in remote villages do not have access to healthcare services.

The United Nations Population Fund also announced that it is building health facilities in remote areas to assist women in ensuring safe pregnancy and childbirth.

According to the latest statistics from the World Health Organization, for every 100,000 births in Afghanistan, 638 women lose their lives.

Furthermore, according to statistics provided by non-governmental organizations in the field of reproductive health in Afghanistan, about 40% of Afghan women give birth at home, but in remote areas, this figure rises to 80%.

On the other hand, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is addressing Afghanistan's staggering maternal mortality rates by training nearly ten thousand midwives and health workers in maternal and infant health. This initiative comes as Afghanistan holds the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia.

In a recent statement on its social media platform X, UNICEF highlighted the prevalence of iron and folic acid deficiencies among mothers in Afghanistan. Despite challenges, UNICEF provided health and nutrition services to over 7.3 million people in 2023, underscoring its commitment to maternal and infant health in the country.

Semeen Alami, a midwife at a health center, sheds light on the shortage of female staff in Afghanistan's health sector, attributing it to the increasing number of visitors. Alami emphasizes the lack of proper nutrition among women visiting health centers, which contributes to health complications, including iron deficiency.

Amid concerns over rising maternal mortality rates, Nahid Seddeqi, a midwife in Kabul, stresses the critical role of education for midwives and nurses. Seddeqi underscores factors contributing to maternal mortality, including improper nutrition and lack of pregnancy spacing, advocating for increased attention to maternal nutrition for healthier outcomes.

