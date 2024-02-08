Creating SPACE Partners With Make-A-Wish Colorado To Make Disability A Comfortable Conversation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creating SPACE, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering comfortable conversations surrounding disabilities, is forming a new partnership with Make-A-Wish Colorado. In this collaboration, Creating SPACE will provide its transformative DE&I workshops around disability for the dedicated staff at Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Creating SPACE offers an innovative and interactive workshop for corporations, non-profits, and community organizations' DE&I requirements and objectives. Their workshops include education, training, and discussion around:

- Understanding the purpose of the Creating S.P.A.C.E. core values.

- Understanding what a safe space is and how to create it in and outside the community.

- Implementing correct terms and vocabulary around disability.

- Exploring ways to discuss disability with co-workers, clients, and stakeholders.

- Focusing on making disability a comfortable conversation through Permission and Acceptance.

"We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish Colorado and contribute to their incredible work," said Lindsey Blankenship, Founder of Creating Space. "Our workshops promote understanding, curiosity, and authentic connections around disability. We believe this partnership will empower Make-A-Wish Colorado staff to enrich their relationships with families and children with disabilities to make a lasting impact."

“Our staff is excited to participate in these workshops and we believe in the importance of having authentic conversations like these to enhance the work we do to grant the wish of every eligible child," said Make-A-Wish Colorado CEO, Scott Dishong.

About Creating SPACE:

The mission of Creating SPACE is to provide a cohesive education program that engages communities to embrace all differences and disabilities. Their Vision is to erase all stigmas that surround disabilities and create a culture where disability is a comfortable conversation. This nonprofit has worked with organizations such as the Colorado Department of Transportation, Graland Country Day School, Morgan Stanely and other community organizations in Colorado.

About Make-A-Wish Colorado:

Make-A-Wish Colorado creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can help build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted 6,350+ wishes to children across the state of Colorado. For more information, visit or @wishcolorado on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

