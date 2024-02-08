(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Capstone Copper Corp.
2/8/2024 10:24 AM EST
Thinkific Labs Inc.
2/8/2024 10:01 AM EST
Cameco
2/8/2024 9:56 AM EST
Brookfield Corporation
2/8/2024 9:50 AM EST
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
2/8/2024 9:44 AM EST
Rogers Sugar Inc.
2/8/2024 9:40 AM EST
Bombardier
2/8/2024 9:35 AM EST
Orla Mining Ltd.
2/7/2024 11:05 AM EST
Organigram Holdings Inc.
2/7/2024 10:23 AM EST
ATS Corporation
2/7/2024 10:00 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Thursday, February 8, 2024
Stocks in Play
2/8/2024 - 10:52 AM EST - Cineplex : Released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The company enjoyed strong year-over-year revenue growth of 25.9%, raising revenues to $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDAaL increased 190.3% to $157.4 million as compared to $54.2 million in the prior year. Cineplex shares T are trading down $0.15 at $8.08.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN08022024000212011056ID1107830303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.