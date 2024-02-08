               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


    Stocks in Play

    2/8/2024 - 10:52 AM EST - Cineplex : Released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. The company enjoyed strong year-over-year revenue growth of 25.9%, raising revenues to $1.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDAaL increased 190.3% to $157.4 million as compared to $54.2 million in the prior year. Cineplex shares T are trading down $0.15 at $8.08.





