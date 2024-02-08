(MENAFN- Baystreet)
TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.30 Thursday. TerraVest announces its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter was $19,303 versus $13,086 for the prior comparable quarter. This represents an increase of 48%.
Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.
BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $114.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.26 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 90.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
NurExone Biologic Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $7.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $189.55 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $201.77 Thursday. No news stories available today.
