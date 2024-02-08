(MENAFN- Baystreet) Heroux-Devtek, Sun Peak at 52-Week Peak on News

Enterprise, Mainstreet, Queen's Road at 52-Week Highs on NewsThermal Energy at 52-Week High on NewsBrookfield, Gabriel at 52-Week Highs on NewsDistrict, Intrepid at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, February 8, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News TerraVest Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $57.30 Thursday. TerraVest announces its results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter was $19,303 versus $13,086 for the prior comparable quarter. This represents an increase of 48%.Aecon Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.61 Thursday. No news stories available today.BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $114.38 Thursday. No news stories available today.Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of 89 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $13.26 Thursday. No news stories available today.Heroux-Devtek Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 90.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.NurExone Biologic Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $7.60 Thursday. No news stories available today.Shopify Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $118.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $189.55 Thursday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 31 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $201.77 Thursday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks