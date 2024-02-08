Lbank Exchange Will List Polar Bear Universe (PBU) On February 9, 2024

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 8, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Polar Bear Universe (PBU) on February 9, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PBU/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 7:00 UTC on the slated date.







Polar Bear Universe (PBU) is an innovative multimedia franchise, inspired by the likes of Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Digimon, and Hello Kitty, that seeks to combine positive messaging, stunning artwork, and community engagement to introduce high-quality products.

Introducing Polar Bear Universe: A Blockchain-Based Creature Collection Game Bridging Fun, Community, and Sustainability

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Polar Bear Universe (PBU), heralding a new era in the digital collectible space by ingeniously blending the captivating allure of creature collection games with the revolutionary technology of blockchain. Launched in April 2021 on the environmentally sustainable Cardano blockchain, PBU has rapidly ascended to prominence within the digital collectible landscape. It distinguishes itself not just through its innovative use of blockchain technology but by fostering a vibrant community where players can battle, trade, and revel in the joy of collective gaming experiences. With its mascot, Naru, leading the charge, PBU has released multiple collections, capturing the hearts of a diverse and dedicated fanbase.

The achievements of Polar Bear Universe since its inception are notable. Generating over 6 million ADA in market volume, PBU has successfully launched two significant 10K Profile Picture (PFP) Naru collections. These collections have not only solidified a robust community but have also demonstrated the project's commitment to continuous innovation through seasonal collections and a forward-thinking token-burn mechanic. The project's ability to maintain a low number of tokens listed on marketplaces speaks volumes about its community's loyalty and the intrinsic value of its collectibles.

At the core of PBU's mission is the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem on the Cardano blockchain. This ecosystem aims to integrate Play-2-Earn gaming, digital art collections as utility tokens, and a governance model that empowers its community. By adopting a "play-first" approach, PBU prioritizes fun and engagement over mere profit, aspiring to build a game that players genuinely love and care for. This strategy, coupled with the project's commitment to decentralized governance, ensures that PBU remains at the forefront of innovation, offering a dynamic and responsive gaming environment.

Looking ahead, Polar Bear Universe is set on a path of ambitious growth and community-driven development. With a roadmap that includes the inception of their ecosystem, the groundwork for a fully functional game and marketplace, and a governance model that hands the reins over to the community, PBU is pioneering a future where gaming and blockchain technology merge seamlessly. As it continues to unfold its vision, Polar Bear Universe stands as a beacon of creativity, sustainability, and player empowerment in the digital collectible world, promising an engaging and ever-evolving adventure for all its participants.

About PBU Token

The PBU token, integral to the Polar Bear Universe ecosystem, is a native cryptocurrency designed to fuel and facilitate various aspects of the game and community interactions on the Cardano blockchain. With a total supply capped at 18 billion tokens, the allocation is strategically divided among the team, advisors, ecosystem fund, staking incentives, partnerships, and development efforts. The token plays a crucial role in engaging players through staking rewards, governance participation, and in-game transactions such as purchasing card packs, participating in tournaments, and enhancing player experiences. This utility token aims to blend entertainment with economic activity, providing a tangible value proposition for both gamers and investors within the Polar Bear Universe's vibrant ecosystem.

Based on BEP20, PBU has a total supply of 18 billion (i.e. 18,000,000,000). The PBU token distribution includes 15% for the team, 10% for advisors, 25% for the ecosystem fund, 15% for staking, 15% for partnership and marketing, and 20% for development. PBU token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on February 9, 2024. Investors who are interested in PBU can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

