O'sullivan Law Firm Taking Vibrio Vulnificus Cases

Oysters served on the half-shell.

"Global warming has led to warmer oceans, which enables Vibrio to grow and bloom inside oyster shells," says Scott O'Sullivan, nationally recognized Vibrio attorney . "Those who are lucky enough to live usually have undergone multiple amputations to rid their body of the infection. Vibrio vulnificus is no joke."

Why Are Raw Oysters Dangerous?

Oysters are filter feeders: they filter water and live off of the plankton and other particles captured in their shells. When the water they're in is warm and contains Vibrio vulnificus, it gets trapped in the oyster. When the oyster is eaten, the bacteria makes it into the blood stream, causing septicemia , which means that it attacks the vascular system and internal organs. People with depressed immune systems are particularly vulnerable, but others are susceptible, too.

"My first vibrio case came to me through a friend who said his buddy was in the hospital, possibly from poisoning he received from an oyster," says O'Sullivan. "When I arrived at the hospital, I was utterly shocked at what I found: this poor man was fighting for his life because the bacteria were attacking his internal organs, but it had also attacked both of his legs. Imagine both his legs from the knees down as black as shoe leather because they had already died."

Since then, O'Sullivan has become a nationally recognized Vibrio attorney. If you have any questions about Vibrio vulnificus, or you know someone infected with Vibrio vulnificus, call 303-388-5304 to learn more about your options.

