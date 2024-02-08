MC Companies' Lyn Marquis Selected To Join Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's National Volunteer Leadership Council

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / MC Companies is proud to announce that Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy, has been selected to become a member of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's National Volunteer Leadership Council, Class of 2024. Lyn has been nominated by the Foundation's Arizona - Phoenix Chapter and acknowledged by the national Board of Trustees for her outstanding work in helping those with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) achieve longer, healthier lives. Lyn will become part of the elite corps of volunteers who deserve recognition for their unwavering dedication to the CF community.



Lyn Marquis

Patrick J. Feeley, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, and Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy and President of MC Companies, Sharing the Good Life Foundation



Lyn will be formally recognized at the Volunteer Leadership Conference (VLC) in Washington, D.C., on March 13-16, 2024. Attendees will have the option to participate in March on the Hill, the Foundation's annual advocacy training and lobbying effort, which will take place on Wednesday, March 13th and Thursday, March 14th.

Lyn has also been invited to join one of the Foundation's 10 Council Committees where her talents and efforts can be further utilized on a national basis. The impact of these committees has served to further strengthen the efforts of the Foundation and develop new strategies for fundraising and idea exchanges. The 10 committees include Advocacy, Corporate Engagement, "Grampions" (for grandparents or grandpersons who are determined to make a difference for those living with CF), Individual Giving, Outreach, Passion Fundraising, Peer-to-Peer, Special Events, Tomorrow's Leaders, and Volunteer Engagement.

Lyn has been a valuable asset to MC Companies for her philanthropic efforts with Sharing the Good Life Foundation, which remains dedicated to fostering positive change and outstanding achievements in community support.

MC Companies is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in multifamily properties and commercial markets. Since 2001, MC Companies has executed on approximately $3.8 billion in multifamily assets. It currently owns and operates more than 7,000 units across 28 properties in markets including Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. MC Companies continues to pursue new acquisitions and development opportunities, with nearly 1,400 multifamily units in development and 250 units under construction. The company operates under a mission of "Sharing the Good Life" with investors, residents, MC Companies employees, and the citizens of the communities in which it builds. Through its Sharing the Good Life Foundation, MC Companies has supported more than 500 charities through employee-requested grants. For more information, visit .

