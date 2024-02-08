Bob Marley: One Love Valentine's Day Premiere At Star Cinema Grill To Feature Bayou City Hemp And 8Th Wonder THC-Seltzers

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder Products Will Be Available for a Limited Time at All Eight Cinemas Throughout Southeast Texas Beginning Feb. 14

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2024 / Star Cinema Grill is partnering with Bayou City Hemp Company and 8th Wonder to add a selection of their hemp-derived THC beverages to their menus. In honor of the film Bob Marley: One Love premiering on Wednesday, February 14, legalized THC products will be available at all eight cinema locations with seltzer options including Beach Break Swell Berry and HOWDY Ranch Water .

This landmark collaboration has Star Cinema Grill poised to establish themselves as the first theater in Texas that will offer infused beverages for their guests to safely enjoy. The Houston-based dine-in-theater concept offers guests first-run film releases, an extensive menu, and a full-service bar with a wide selection of beer, wine, spirits - and now, non-alcoholic alternatives for adults.

The recent acquisition of 8th Wonder by Bayou City Hemp created a ground-breaking new entity, committed to bringing innovative beverages to market and meeting consumer demand across all categories. The full set of the company's beverages and THC products are compliant with both the 2018 Federal Farm Bill and Texas HB 1325 allowing for legal sale and distribution across the state. The beverages are infused with THC derived from hemp, extracted and formulated using Bayou City Hemp Company's innovative CO2 extraction and proprietary nano-emulsion technologies. The cutting-edge nano-emulsions pioneered by Bayou City Hemp, complemented with the complex beverage formulations from 8th Wonder, resulted in a redefining of what is possible, and expected, by Texas beverage consumers, retailers and restaurants.

"We're excited about this new brand partnership and, as always, encourage responsible consumption, similar to our recommendation to guests who choose to indulge in alcoholic beverages," said Jason Petro of Star Cinema Grill. "Join us at any of our cinemas for this inspiring feature and elevate your movie experience with our robust menu offerings, which now include hemp-derived beverages."

"Bringing our infused seltzers to such a beloved and high-quality theater was a natural progression for Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder," said Ben Meggs, Bayou City Hemp CEO. "Kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying a movie with our non-alcoholic alternative is going to bring a new element to the movie-going experience, and we're thrilled to be the first in this arena in Texas."

Bob Marley: One Love depicts the story of how the reggae icon overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Introducing the THC-infused beverages during the release of this film, Valentine's Day, is a perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and "feel alright."

