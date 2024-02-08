Chairman Of Turkish Nationalist Movement Party Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party of Türkiye Devlet
Bahçeli made a phone call to President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Devlet Bahçeli extended his congratulations to Ilham Aliyev on
his victory in the presidential election, wishing him success in
his activities for the development of Azerbaijan. He emphasized
once again the importance of the Victory in the Patriotic War and
the full restoration of the country's sovereignty under the
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they emphasized that the
friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would
continue to develop steadily.
