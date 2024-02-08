               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of Albanian Republic Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2/8/2024 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Bajram Begaj congratulated the head of state on his victory in the election and wished him success in his presidential activities.

The head of state thanked Bajram Begaj for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state commended the development of Azerbaijan-Albania bilateral relations and expressed their confidence that the cooperation would continue to expand.

