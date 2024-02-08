President Of Albanian Republic Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 8, President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj
made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
Bajram Begaj congratulated the head of state on his victory in
the election and wished him success in his presidential
activities.
The head of state thanked Bajram Begaj for his attention and
congratulations.
The heads of state commended the development of
Azerbaijan-Albania bilateral relations and expressed their
confidence that the cooperation would continue to expand.
