President Of Russia Vladimir Putin Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
his victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydarovich,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The election results fully confirm your high political authority
and the nationwide support for the course you are leading towards
accelerated socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and
strengthening its positions on the global stage.
We place significant importance on our allied relations with
Baku. I am confident that we will continue our active joint work to
bolster fruitful bilateral cooperation across all domains and
expand partnership to address pressing issues on the international
agenda. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly
peoples and contributes to the consolidation of stability and
security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.
I sincerely wish you, esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, success in
your responsible role as the head of state, as well as good health
and well-being.
Respectfully,
Vladimir Putin
President of the Russian Federation"
MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107830233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.