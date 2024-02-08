Georgia's Technology Agency Signs Memorandum With Partisia Blockchain To Promote Innovation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency and Partisia Blockchain, a company specialising in privacy-preserving, interoperable and sustainable blockchain solutions, on Thursday signed a memorandum to promote innovative technology using multiparty computation and blockchain in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

As part of the memorandum, the GITA will provide support for Partisia Blockchain's involvement in the Georgian blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, while the latter will lend its expertise to assess and contribute to projects in GITA programmes, extending grants and technical support.

The Agency said Partisia would also participate in its educational programmes, contributing insights on MPC, homomorphic encryption and their integration with blockchain technology.

Avtandil Kasradze, the Chairperson of the GITA, said the deal aligned with the Agency's mission to integrate“cutting-edge technologies into various economic sectors”, fostering innovation and ensuring a“competitive edge” for Georgia.