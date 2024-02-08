Georgia's Technology Agency Signs Memorandum With Partisia Blockchain To Promote Innovation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Innovation and Technology Agency and Partisia
Blockchain, a company specialising in privacy-preserving,
interoperable and sustainable blockchain solutions, on Thursday
signed a memorandum to promote innovative technology using
multiparty computation and blockchain in Georgia, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
As part of the memorandum, the GITA will provide support for
Partisia Blockchain's involvement in the Georgian blockchain and
Web3 ecosystem, while the latter will lend its expertise to assess
and contribute to projects in GITA programmes, extending grants and
technical support.
The Agency said Partisia would also participate in its
educational programmes, contributing insights on MPC, homomorphic
encryption and their integration with blockchain technology.
Avtandil Kasradze, the Chairperson of the GITA, said the deal
aligned with the Agency's mission to integrate“cutting-edge
technologies into various economic sectors”, fostering innovation
and ensuring a“competitive edge” for Georgia.
