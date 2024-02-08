Uzbekistan Introduces Regulations To Limit Operations Of Enterprises Polluting Air

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a bold move to protect the environment, Uzbekistan has introduced amendments to its environmental laws, specifically addressing the atmospheric air pollution caused by business entities, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

These amendments, now incorporated into the "Law on Nature Protection," "Law on Atmospheric Air Protection," and "Law on Environmental Control," specify the conditions under which state authorities can restrict or suspend the operations of enterprises for the primary purpose of preventing threats to public health and safety.

The changes to the legislation provide state authorities and local governments the power to limit or halt the activities of facilities that cause harm to the surrounding natural environment. This measure aims to prevent emergencies, epidemics, and other genuine threats to the lives and health of citizens.

Empowered by the new laws, state bodies and local governments can now make decisions to restrict or suspend the operations of enterprises, organizations, and other entities for up to ten working days. Such actions are to be taken to avert incidents, epidemics, and threats to life and health arising from pollution exceeding regulatory levels.

The law came into force on the day of its official publication, signaling the beginning of a more environmentally conscious approach to industrial and business activity within the country.