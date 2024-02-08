Uzbekistan Introduces Regulations To Limit Operations Of Enterprises Polluting Air

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In a bold move to protect the environment, Uzbekistan has
introduced amendments to its environmental laws, specifically
addressing the atmospheric air pollution caused by business
entities, Azernews reports, citing Kun news
agency.
These amendments, now incorporated into the "Law on Nature
Protection," "Law on Atmospheric Air Protection," and "Law on
Environmental Control," specify the conditions under which state
authorities can restrict or suspend the operations of enterprises
for the primary purpose of preventing threats to public health and
safety.
The changes to the legislation provide state authorities and
local governments the power to limit or halt the activities of
facilities that cause harm to the surrounding natural environment.
This measure aims to prevent emergencies, epidemics, and other
genuine threats to the lives and health of citizens.
Empowered by the new laws, state bodies and local governments
can now make decisions to restrict or suspend the operations of
enterprises, organizations, and other entities for up to ten
working days. Such actions are to be taken to avert incidents,
epidemics, and threats to life and health arising from pollution
exceeding regulatory levels.
The law came into force on the day of its official publication,
signaling the beginning of a more environmentally conscious
approach to industrial and business activity within the country.
