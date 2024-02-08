Saturn's Moon Has Underground Ocean

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saturn's moon Mimas is known for its uncanny resemblance to the
terrifying death star from the original Star Wars movie. According
to the researchers, the moon has another interesting difference: an
underground ocean hidden under the icy and cratered outer shell of
the moon, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Astronomers said Wednesday that data from NASA's Cassini
spacecraft on the rotation and orbit of Mimas confirms the
existence of an ocean of liquid water under a layer of ice 12 to 19
miles (20 to 30 km) thick. In their opinion, this ocean was formed
quite recently on a cosmic scale – 25 million years ago.
Given that the first living organisms on Earth appeared billions
of years ago in the pristine seas of our planet, this discovery
makes Mima an attractive place to study the conditions that could
lead to the emergence of life.
Valerie Laney, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory and lead
author of the study published in the journal Nature, said that
Mimas, at first glance, is the most difficult place to find liquid
water in the Solar system. The satellite looks old and inactive,
and there are many craters on it.
Mimas is the smallest in the Solar System compared to Saturn's
Enceladus and Titan, Jupiter's Europa. Some other celestial bodies,
including Jupiter's moon Callisto, are suspected of having
underground oceans.
Cassini, which studied Saturn and its moons, ended its "life" in
2017, plunging into the atmosphere of a giant ringed planet. His
observations of the icy surface of Mimas revealed no oceanic
deformation. The researchers found that some aspects of its orbit
can also be explained by the presence of an internal ocean.
